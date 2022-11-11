November 11, 2022 a big day for wedding industry

Lauren Sernecki And Jonno Walmsley chose November 11, 2022 to get married in Queenstown because it's a hard date to forget.

There’s one way to make sure your spouse doesn’t forget your wedding anniversary – get married on November 11, 2022.

Australian couple Lauren Sernecki and Jonno Walmsley tied the knot on Friday, the 11th of the 11th 2022, which is also Armistice Day, which marks the anniversary of the agreement that ended World War I.

Sernecki, now Mrs Walmsley, said while the numbers 11.11.22 were aesthetically pleasing, it would also help her new husband remember their wedding date.

It “sounds nice and looks nice” but it was also a date he would never forget, she said.

November 11, 2022 was reportedly one of the busiest days to get married, with Queenstown Heliworks flying 11 bride and groom parties to various nuptial spots.

Marketing manager Tess Kelly said the reason behind the choice of date was pretty simple: “It’s memorable.”

“We have so many weddings today. Being the 11th of the 11th it is just a popular wedding date no matter what year, but the 22 adds to that as well.”

The company was often busy with weddings, but noticed higher bookings this wedding season given the delays of Covid-19 of the past few years.

Heliworks takes couples and Queenstown visitors to high points across the Wakatipu Basin, such as The Remarkables, Cecil Peak and their exclusive landing spot at Earnslaw Burn.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Cecil Peak is a popular wedding spot by helicopter.

Queenstown Wedding Association president Sarah Arkin said the season was the busiest on record.

She has been working in Queenstown for 12 years and has seen a 50% increase in bookings, including pre-covid numbers.

“All around Queenstown this is probably the busiest wedding season we have ever had. Ever.”

“It is post-covid catch up – there are still a lot of couples that have postponed weddings. Probably half of the couples that we are doing were due to get married in 2020 or 2021 and couldn't because of Covid.”

She said November 11 was always a popular date, but was more so this year because it was 2022.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown wedding consultant and Simply Perfect Weddings director Sarah Arkin.

“People are always looking for that number of significance to remember their anniversary sort of thing, and this is one of those.”