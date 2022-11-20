Ask Trash Queen: Where do those flexi skip bins go after you fill them?

Dear Trash Queen, do those flexi skip bin things go straight into landfill with the rubbish inside them? Doesn't that make them one giant single use plastic bag? – James

A: There are a number of waste collection companies using large flexible bags. These are required to be placed just inside your property boundary and a collection can be booked once they are full. They effectively work like a skip.

The devil is in the detail and you have to do your research on what the company plans to do with the materials and the bag itself when you purchase the bag if you don’t want your items and the bag all ending up in landfill.

Many bags are collected and taken to the closest transfer station, so in those cases, it’s up to the transfer station operator, not the owner of the bag company, to grab out any recoverable material before it goes into landfill.

These bags can be a bit of a headache for councils too because people often put them on the public land outside their property, instead of inside their property boundary where they are supposed to go.

Some bags don’t include the price of collection in the sale price, so people buy the bag thinking it’s cheap, but then realise they have to pay more to get them collected, and so they may get abandoned or left for the council to collect as illegal dumping.

If you are wanting to maximise resource recovery and avoid sending another huge large plastic bag to landfill, take your items to a Community Recycling Centre, where the operators will find homes or recovery options for as much of your unwanted materials as possible.

Or you can find a company such as Junk Run or Junk2Go that will collect from outside your front door, sort through the material, and recover as much as possible. The cost will probably work out similar or only a little bit more once you include the cost of the bag and the collection, and you can feel good about knowing that you’re not adding unnecessary tonnages of waste to landfill.