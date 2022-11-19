Musician Alisa Xayalith gets her inspiration from an unexpected muse

Kiwi musician Alisa Xayalith might be based in the US these days, but her voice is a true sound of New Zealand summer.

Best known as the lead vocalist of The Naked and Famous, Xayalith has won a trophy cabinet worth of awards, including the Apra Silver Scroll Award and Aotearoa Music Awards, and as a solo artist, she has sung with OneRepublic and written with Machine Gun Kelly. Her new solo EP, Superpowers, is out now.

Xayalith shares a few of her favourite things...

Song

Angel Olsen - All The Good Times. Angel Olsen sings with the spirit and weight of an old soul. When I first heard Good Times it reminded me of legends such as Tammy Wynette, Roy Orbison, The Mamas & the Papas and The Velvet Underground.

Book

Jeff Tweedy’s How to Write One Song. I think this is a great read for songwriters. I picked this book up after a dormant period in my creative process. It re-invigorated me again to dive back in without the usual pressure I put on myself. Jeff Tweedy is so encouraging and gives you some practical exercises you can use everyday if you just have 15 minutes to set aside.

Movie

Everything Everywhere All At Once. I loved this science-fiction-drama-comedy, uplifting Asian immigrant stories dealing with generational trauma both sad and hopeful. It is a ride from start to finish. I love this film and especially seeing Asian stories and actors across cinema represented at large on a world stage.

TV show

A cartoon called Adventure Time. It's comforting to watch something where I can take off my serious ambitions for the day and laugh about this superhero kid and his dog sidekick who just want to help people and save the day. My love for cartoons has inspired my pursuits for voice acting - I have auditioned for a few roles here and there but never landed one…yet.

Item of clothing

I recently purchased this peach cardigan from a small business called Society Mano. It is handwoven by artisans in Turkey, made 100% out of wool. I’m waiting for the colder weather to roll through to finally wear it.

Piece of art

I recently met and worked with someone who I think makes great art and photography. Her name is Sarah Eiseman. She is a photographer, film-maker, director and recently has taken photographs of me on Polaroid and one of them has become my EP cover. She filmed the music video for my single I’ll Be There on a Super 8 camera.

Podcast

I have spent the last couple years focusing on being mentally and physically stable. Therapy when I need it, healthy sleeping, exercise and eating habits. Taking care of myself has taken priority to make up for the years it hasn’t been. Huberman Lab is a really great podcast on all things mind and body. From discussing the biological mechanisms of grief to tools on how you can be more focused on your day to day.

Person

She’s not a person but a dog. Ginger is my very fluffy haired part chow chow, german shepherd rescue mutt who is a quintessential part of my life. She’s been a muse to a few songs and starred in three music videos. One for The Naked and Famous, for my latest single I’ll Be There and also in a Christmas performance special for Phoebe Bridgers.

Job

Being a songwriter and collaborator with other artists for their projects. One thing I have loved lately is taking a break from playing the central character in my story/career every now and again and supporting someone else in theirs. I’ve been able to collaborate on writing with and for other artist projects and it has been an enriching experience.