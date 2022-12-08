Have a spicy Christmas with these 12 gift ideas

Here are 12 great gift ideas that keep on giving this Christmas.

This article discusses information about adult toys which is not suitable for young readers or those who may be offended by frank discussion of sexual themes.

It's almost that time again – the most wonderful time of the year!

When the Christmas spirit takes hold of you, it's the perfect time to treat your loved one, or yourself, by putting something extra special in their stocking.

We're talking Christmas gift ideas – the spiciest and best Christmas gift ideas New Zealand has to offer.

To find the ultimate gift this Christmas, one which keeps on giving, here are 12 sexy, fun ideas which can all be purchased from global sexual happiness leaders and online store, Lovehoney.

Lovehoney has a great range of lingerie that is flattering and sensual, and is perfect for all shapes.

1. Moonlight Desire collection

A sexy collection of lingerie, with sophisticated designs. Flattering and sensual, this lingerie is perfect for all shapes. This might be a gift for your lover but you'll both enjoy the luxurious feel of the lingerie's red-coloured satin, with black accents and ruffles, ribbons and delicate lace.

2. Fantasy Santa Velvet Dress



Made with curve-caressing velvet and white faux fur which begs to be stroked, this dress is skimpy enough to wear on a hot Christmas night and throughout the summer holidays. Mrs Claus will be looking hot this Christmas, especially if she tops it off with a matching Santa hat or cape.

3. Fantasy Santa Bikini Set



Whether beside the pool or in the boudoir, the Santa G-string bikini is a saucy treat for both the wearer and the observer. Made from red stretch velvet with a soft white faux fur trim, this will be the perfect outfit for Santa's little helper this Christmas.

4. Secret Silhouette Steel-Boned Long Sleeve Corset



Achieve a bar-to-bedroom look with this high-end, steel-boned corset. Designed to achieve a cinched-in waistline, this versatile garment boasts detachable mesh sleeves, removable suspender straps and a front-fastening zip.

Christmas is the perfect time to treat your loved one, or yourself, by putting something extra special in their stocking.

5. Christmas Pom-Pom Sheer collection



Ooze sexiness this Christmas in a seductive halter-neck with pom-poms and matching ribbon-tie panties. Buy it as a surprise gift for your lover or request it in your Christmas wish-list. Just pull on the pompoms to reveal the first part of the gift, then pull the ribbons on the panties. Unwrapping presents has never been easier.

6. Lovehoney x Womanizer Pro40 Clitoral Suction Vibrator

Lovehoney and Womanizer have collaborated to create the ultimate pleasure product.

The Pro40 has a soft, silicone head which encircles the clitoris, with six adjustable intensity levels. The design is great for edging, as you can increase and decrease the pulse rate to suit you or your partner's style and desire.

The After Dark Board Game is a fun and easy game to play together.

7. Lovehoney Blowmotion Warming Rechargeable Vibrating Masturbator



Delivers six vibration patterns, with three intensities each. Add water-based lubricant for an extra lifelike feel. This product features easy-to-use buttons to control the sensations, to take your satisfaction to the next level this Christmas.

8. Womanizer Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator



The Duo utilises Womanizer's patented technology to stimulate the clitoris with gentle suction and customisable vibration level, coupled with a G-spot stimulator and the comfort of smooth silicone. With 12 levels of intensity and 10 vibration patterns, there's no need to get out of bed this Christmas. Your guests won't even know you're home because Duo has a Smart Silence function, which only turns on when in close contact with your body.

9. Lovehoney Joy Roller Rechargeable Massager

This two-in one toy offers the best of both worlds. Boasting a smooth vibrating shaft at one end and a muscle-relieving body massager on the other end, this multi-talented showstopper is sure to give your massage a happy ending.

10. Lovehoney After Dark Board Game



A fun and easy game to play as a couple or with friends. Complete the challenges and answer the questions. A great way to get to know each other and a fun gift to put under the tree this Christmas.

11. Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couples Kit



Christmas falls on a Sunday this year so this weekend kit will be bang on. It contains a specially selected 11-piece set of toys to try out with your loved one this Christmas. Stock up on water-based lube and AA batteries in preparation for your wild weekend of fun.

12. We-Vibe X Lovehoney Jive App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating G-Spot Love Egg

Finally, on the twelfth day of Christmas, what could you give to your true love? How about We-Vibe's Vibrating G-spot Love Egg? Forget the eggnog this Christmas, try this egg instead for a whole lot more satisfaction. Beautifully contoured, waterproof and operational via an app on your smartphone, the Love Egg fits beautifully into your Christmas stocking.

