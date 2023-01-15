Trash or treasure – the life and times of Wellington tip shop's Trade Me gems

An unused cane coffin, a vintage Celtic harp, 15kg of Pokemon cards. They see it all at Wellington's tip shop.

With names like The Tipping Point and Trash Palace, landfill recycling centres save cast-offs from the tip. Nikki Macdonald followed Wellington Tip Shop’s Trade Me account for a year to watch trash turn into cash.

It’s heartbreak in a Pascoes box.

On the underside, the sterling silver bracelet is engraved “my critter”. On top, for all to see, “Forever” is inscribed in sloping script.

You can only wonder how long forever lasted.

Like most cast-offs dropped at Wellington’s tip shop, the bracelet didn’t come with a life history. It was likely a drop and run.

We do know it was bought by Monique from Westport, for $49, for an undetermined purpose. Perhaps she also has a forever partner with the pet name “my critter”. Or perhaps she’s a whiz with a metal file.

It’s these little mysteries and imagined histories that make the tip shop a fascination.

The bracelet wasn’t the only heartbreak horror in Stuff’s year of watching the shop’s Trade Me account. A heart locket on a silver chain fetched a sad $17 – scarcely more than the silver was worth.

Kathryn George/Stuff How trash turns into case via the Wellington Tip Shop’s Trade Me account.

Other discards hint at sad stories of a different kind: a vintage child’s silver bangle – the expanding sort given by cooing godparents at christenings. Meant to be cherished and passed down through generations. Dumped, instead, alongside cast-off mugs and stacks of microwave turning plates.

But there’s also money in other people’s trash. No-one remembers who dropped off 15kg of Pokemon cards. Was it a harried parent cleaning out the kids’ room, who didn’t understand their value to collectors?

In some cases it would be frankly impolite to enquire about origins. How do you ask someone why they had an unused handmade cane coffin in their garage. Or, perhaps more to the point, why they no longer need it?

Whatever the Pokemon donor’s story, they missed out on $1425. Wellington City Council thanks you for your contribution.

Supplied Forever, it turns out, doesn’t always last

That was the biggest ticket item for the year. Most listings went for under $200.

For less than a fiver you could have bagged a Grimwades Original Perfection Porcelain Bed and DouchePan. Twenty bucks would score you 31 breadmaker paddles, or a copy of Julien’s Auctions’ Elvira, Mistress of the Dark catalogue.

For $100, you could have picked up 12 Conan the Barbarian comics, a Le Creuset cast iron terrine and casserole dish, or a selection of vintage chisels.

The biggest loser was a 1974 vintage Charlie Brown soap dish, complete with unopened soap, which sold for $1.

Supplied At $1425, a donation of 15kg of Pokemon cards was the biggest ticket item on Wellington tip shop's Trade Me account.

It’s a quiet, grey Friday morning at the unassuming shed that serves as the recycling centre for the capital's Southern Landfill.

A BMW SUV rolls up the drop-off lane to offload office-y stuff – a table and binders. That’s been a common theme this year – maybe offices shutting down or post-Covid work-from-homers upgrading the home office.

There isn’t room inside, so they’re sent away.

Andrea Shepherd’s two slightly rusty kids’ scooters are also rejected, but she offloads her niece’s and nephew’s old bikes. She’s having a party and needed to clear space.

“I thought this is the day we have to make a decision about those. They've been sitting outside and not been ridden for years. I’m a massive recycler.”

It’s her second drop-off in a week, and, while there, she heads in to the shop to look for glasses for the party.

Supplied A Charlie Brown soap dish and soap was the year’s biggest loser, just making its $1 reserve.

David from Hataitai reaches across his dog to drag an old and slightly broken glass piecework fireguard from his van. “That's copper,” he says of the frame. That gets the seal of approval.

He’s just retired and is doing some work inside the house. He laughs that he, too, will probably go into the shop and buy more stuff.

He unfurls a woven wall hanging, but his friend snaffles it before the tip shop staff can. “Don’t throw that away,” she scolds.

The bikes and fireguard will go into the shop, alongside the hydroponic growing set someone later deposits. Apparently hydroponics are no longer on trend – it’s the second one handed in this week. If they’re like most other items, they’ll be sold within a couple of weeks.

Supplied A bicycle oil lamp was one of the unusual relics deposited at Wellington's tip shop.

Further up the road is a valley stuffed full of trash. Coming from India, Recycle Centre manager Shelali Shetty​ understood the weight of waste of a populous nation. But she expected New Zealand to be different.

“The first day I started work, I was quite overwhelmed when I went to the tip face for the first time. I was literally in tears when I came back, because it was just a bit too much. It was a little daunting for me. And I guess that is a motivation behind a place like ours, that exists because of the famous saying – ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure’.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Recent Trade Me listings included 30 Lord of the Rings figurines.

It’s mostly electronics and quirky or valuable stuff that make it to the Trade Me account. That has its own special shed and two dedicated staff.

Inside the Trade Me den, online sales specialist Kerri Wells is cleaning Lord of the Rings figurines. There are 30, with an unidentified superhero interloper thrown in.

In one corner is a shelf of cleaning products, stocked with everything from WD40, nail polish remover and Silvo to oil for seasoning old cast iron pans. And...mutt butter? Turns out that’s for Wells’ dog, who is asleep in the office.

Among the online sales staples – Apple chargers; a pile of old Samsung phones – are the quirky relics they can’t sell. There’s a weighty Japanese sword and scabbard (Trade Me is funny about weapons, although they did sell a vintage 1907 bayonet for $230). Rows of crash helmets whose safety can’t be verified.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A neglected harp missing most of its strings sold for $300.

There are inappropriate travel souvenirs, an ancient vegemite tin, a book entitled I killed Hitler and the snout of an endangered sawfish hanging on the wall.

“I like to honour everything that comes through,” Wells says.

On the floor by one shelf is a sad-looking Celtic harp, missing ⅔ of its strings. Wells thinks it was deposited by a family moving out. That later sells for $300.

It’s one of several musical instruments dropped at the shop during the year. A vintage baritone horn fetched $140, a student clarinet sold for $111, while an antique Stradivarius violin went for $71.

It’s not that people don’t understand that what they’re donating has value, Shetty says.

Supplied An antique Stradivarius violin went for $71.

“We sometimes ask, ‘Are you sure you want to donate this to us? Do you have the time to put it on Trade Me?’ But time is not free for everyone, so I guess they’re OK with us making a bit of money and putting it back into the community and into someone else’s house.”

Critically, says Wells, the donor is often not the original owner. “A lot of times, it’s not the people who loved it. It’s people clearing out an estate...Things move into our lives for a short period of time, they’re not necessarily loved by the next person.”

And some sales would defy the expectations of even those who treasured them. In 2021, a box of cowboy and Indian plastic figurines sold for more than $4000. They bore the English brand Timpo, but in the 1970s they were made under licence in Auckland.

Licensee Prestige Toys decided to give their cowboys a Kiwi twist, with fluoro yellow, scarlet and lime green shirts and pants and orange hats. Timpo was having none of it, so the Kiwi specials are now rare and pricey.

Supplied Colourful cowboys produced under licence by a New Zealand toymaker fetched more than $4000 in 2021.

While the tip shop staff don’t often hear an object’s backstory, they do sometimes hear from the buyers. Those collectable cowboys were jointly bought by aficionados in Lower Hutt and Australia.

The guy who in 2021 paid $2190 for a vintage but neglected 1951 Strasser Marigaux​ and Lemaire​ saxophone recognised its restoration value as the instrument of choice of famous blues musicians.

“He was stoked,” Wells says. “He reckoned it would cost him $90 in parts, was going to take a year of his time and would be worth $10,000-$15,000 at the end.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The vintage and valuable make it to the tip shop’s Trade Me account.

The far corner of the Trade Me shed is a confronting memorial to consumerism – piles and piles of discarded laptops in various states of usability.

There are about 250 stacked in cubbyholes ready for sale, and another 24 in a shopping trolley – that’s just this week’s haul.

If they work, they’re onsold. If not, the hard drive is salvaged.

Shetty figures anything saved from the tip is a win. Just through the shop, they’ve diverted about 85,000 items in the past year.

The Trade Me account has shifted another couple of thousand – more than 160 laptops, 1550 electronics items and more than 530 general bits and pieces.

While that cane coffin is the most unusual thing to have come through the shop in Shetty’s seven years, it’s not her most coveted.

A beautiful piece of rimu shelving carved with flowers reminded her of her grandmother’s house in India, filled with handmade treasures. It was sold by the time she convinced her husband they should buy it.

“It was just a gorgeous piece. It was in their fate, so they bought it.”