Delving into the centuries-old world of tarot - a rising practice in unclear times

In the year 2000 after being fired from a job in the corporate world, Auckland-based Jackie Pope set up one of the first tarot reading shops in the super city.

She’s now been in business for 22 years, having been introduced to tarot during her OE in Wales when she was 17. “I never went and got a real job again,” Pope, now 68, says.

Over the years she’s written the horoscope column for Woman’s Weekly and appeared on George FM with Peter Urlich in a “Friday predictions” timeslot and a similar show on RNZ.

But since the closure of her store and the rise of the digital world, Pope mostly spends her time doing online readings. Over the pandemic that spiked to up to five per day: “I was so busy.”

READ MORE:

* Census 2018: New Zealand is more secular than ever before

* I'm worried about my granddaughter's tarot card obsession

* Auckland tarot card reader denied Eftpos machine due to 'high risk' of tarot industry

* Predicting my future through cards, stars, palms and balls



Tarot, originally a pack of playing cards used in 15th Century Italy and other parts of Europe, transformed into its present-day association during the 19th century when occultists made claims about its history, meaning and supposed divinatory properties. Ever since, custom decks have been made and sold.

It’s one of a range of spiritual practices that have seen anecdotal increases in popularity alongside astrology, modern paganism and witchcraft in recent years.

Although no robust data exists to support how many people are engaged with tarot now versus historically, readers say their services have been in hot demand over the last two decades, particularly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and as the internet has grown.

Economists have estimated the global tarot card market is worth about USD$1.2 billion (NZ$1.85b), but that’s expected to grow by USD$214m by the year 2026.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Fool is the first card, numbered 0, in the traditional Rider-Waite-Smith tarot deck.

International reports have pointed to declining rates of religion, a spike in anxiety in young people, and global sociopolitical instability as being contributing factors to people’s interest in purchasing cards.

Tarot has been widely featured (mostly in supernatural-themed circumstances) across pop culture in books, TV shows and films like Ocean’s Twelve​, The Virgin Suicides and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

And references to tarot can be found in art and fashion, like in Dior’s spring 2021 haute couture show that featured garments based off traditional characters in decks.

Despite widespread scepticism about any actual fortune-telling abilities of cards, New Zealanders who use tarot say they do so to help understand and interpret their own lives and personal situations and for reassurance through uncertain and unstable times – a feeling that’s persisted since the start of the pandemic.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tarot readers say the demand for their services is increasing. Pictured, Wellington reader Zamm Zamudio uses the Druidcraft Tarot deck.

Traditionally, encounters with tarot were only possible at now-shut stores like Pope’s or at traveller’s fairs, where some readers claimed to predict the future and held superstitions related to their own cards (for example, some readers won’t let others touch their decks, or opt to cleanse them before use with sage or crystals).

But online communities such as Biddy Tarot and Labyrinthos and platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Instagram have democratised tarot, with thousands of readers from a new generation now publishing content about the cards with various degrees of sincerity.

This shift has mostly been celebrated by long-time tarot users due to the expanded access to knowledge that some readers have historically felt should be guarded or tightly held.

Digital retailers have also created a commercial market for the thousands of decks available to purchase by collectors.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Public servant and business owner Zamm Zamudio reads tarot cards.

Wellington-based public servant Zamm Zamudio is one such person, having amassed nearly 300 decks in her lifetime. Zamudio offers readings and intuitive coaching through her personal development business Zammtopia, using tarot cards to aid her intuition.

In practice, she says this means using a reading to get a client to think about a situation in their life that’s troubling them from a different perspective, or helping them to see pathways forward they may be too stuck to realise.

“Tarot is a great tool in helping my clients get out of their conventional thinking ... It can give such clarity and honour a person’s integrity. Once you find that, no-one can take that away from you,” she says.

For Zamudio, who has written a book on intuition, each tarot deck is a “work of art”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Thousands of tarot decks and books exist.

While cards in widely used decks have traditional prescribed meanings, some readers, including Zamudio, instead use the cards as a tool to tell a story or explain possibilities for the future based on a combination of the imagery and symbolism that emerges in a reading and what a client has told them about their personal situation.

Tarot decks are generally split into two parts – the major and minor arcana, with the 78 cards also split into four suits which correspond to the four elements – air, water, earth and fire. Each card is numbered and is said to have astrological and planetary associations.

Hundreds of books attempting to illuminate the symbolism of tarot cards exist.

Zamudio’s practice has grown by word of mouth over the last decade, and now she has clients around the world, including diplomats and professors.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Reporter André Chumko with tarot cards from the traditional Rider-Waite Smith deck.

She says tarot has historically got a bad rap as people have used it to take financial advantage of vulnerable people via “addictive” 1-900 phone readings, but she says there are many people using tarot who just want to help others.

Despite this, fear persists about tarot in some cultures and religions, including Christianity in which divination is described as a sin.

Zamudio says while tarot can give people meaning, it cannot replace professional mental health services offered through counsellors or psychiatrists. “Once you've done that, then you can come to me.”

Auckland-based Pope says there used to be readers “everywhere” and in certain shops clients were even able to select one out of a wider pool. Most of those were now closed due to costly overheads and the ease of readers being able to offer services through mediums like Facebook.

KEVIN STENT The global tarot card market is growing.

The thing Pope loves most about tarot is that it’s all about storytelling. She also likes the flexibility of running her own business, and considers it an art.

“I’m [also] a wh... for tarot decks,” Pope, who owns about 30, says.

Wellington-based therapist Heidi Threlfo was brought up in a strict religious home but began learning tarot when she was 24.

Despite reading only for herself and friends for the next seven years, she’s now been involved with tarot for two decades after people started turning up at her doorstep asking if she could help them, too.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Pope used to have a tarot reading store in Auckland but now offers services online.

She now goes in and out of phases of reading, saying she gets more out of being a therapist than she does using tarot.

Part of the reason Threlfo says tarot resonates with some people is that humans have always been storytellers. The process of selecting cards means people have made a conscious choice, and helps them to feel they have ownership over the spread, she says. “They’re a part of that process.”

But tarot can also be addictive for some, Threlfo says, having seen the effects first-hand.

Tarot was now a “booming industry in and of itself”, she says, and influencers were capitalising on that online.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tarot reader Zamm Zamudio shuffles a tarot deck.

Retired Massey University religious history professor Peter Lineham says it’s difficult to quantify how many New Zealanders use tarot, but one study in 2018 from the Wilberforce Foundation found that about one fifth of the population had spiritual beliefs – a rate about 5% higher than Australia.

There was no evidence the pandemic had resulted in higher levels of interest in spirituality, but it had resulted in a sharp reduction of about 20% in attendance at organised religion events.

In the 2018 Census, 19,434 people professed to spiritualism and new age religions, representing 0.41% of New Zealand’s population, but that figure has been gradually declining.

But that data only showed those who viewed spiritual beliefs as a kind of religion.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Retired professor of religious history Peter Lineham says as some religions which condemn tarot decline, obstacles for tarot users also decline.

Almost all organised monotheistic religions like Islam, Christianity and Baháʼí condemn forms of fortune-telling as forbidden knowledge and occult, Lineham says.

But, “as these religions have declined in recognition, some of the formal obstacles have declined”.

In an uncertain world, people have a desire for certainty, and as uncertainty increases, so too does the search for fortune-telling in various forms, Lineham says.

A core group of people were “very keenly interested” in spiritual practices, and the fact tarot may not be under any one religion may be part of the attraction.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff NZ Skeptics say there is a lack of evidence for tarot.

While there is no denying the entertainment element of tarot and other fortune-telling tools, many Kiwis accept fortune-telling statements at face value without being sceptical, NZ Skeptics​ committee member Bronwyn Rideout says.

“Part of our role as an organisation is to educate New Zealanders on the lack of evidence for tarot and similar practices, while we also call out those bad actors who manipulate people, often when they’re at their most vulnerable, for profit.”

Rideout says tarot cards can be attractive because they “tap into confirmation bias”. “The archetypes described within each card of the major and minor arcana are broad enough that most readings can be interpreted as neutral or positive, especially when coming from an experienced reader.”

In times of economic uncertainty or social upheaval it was not unusual to see an increase in the uptake of “all types of spiritual practices and services”.

The services provide people with a sense of routine and empowerment when institutions they normally turn to can’t provide answers or actions people are used to seeing, Rideout says.

As an example, she cited astrology flourishing in the late 1960s and 1970s in the United States, which happened alongside the Vietnam War and several assassinations of prominent political figures.