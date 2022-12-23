Overwhelmed by donations, charities are calling time for Christmas

For some Kiwis, the pre-Christmas period means stocking up on ham, putting up the tree – and hauling unwanted goods to the op shop.

“People are thinking it’s all got to be done before Christmas,” said Kristy Rowe.

Rowe’s charity Helping Families, which offers free clothing and essential goods to people in need, had called time on donations for the festive period.

“But even though we’re closed, stuff is still turning up to the drop-off points.”

Much of the clothing was unusable: stained or in poor condition, she said.

“We’re trying to uplift people, they’re coming to us for help, they're embarrassed, they don’t want to ask for help. We don’t want to give them stuff with holes and stains.”

Rowe and her volunteer team tried to recycle as much as possible, donating clothing to kindergartens, blankets to the SPCA and ragging clothes to sell.

“It all gets used until it can’t be used any more.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail “Once rubbish consumes us … that will be the end,” said a Koha Shed volunteer who is fed up with dumping.

At the Koha Shed, the take-what-you-need hub at Victory Community Centre, volunteer Sarah said the community need was greater than ever.

“The people we see are in need of items, many have large families, they tell us they couldn't get by without us.”

However, incidents of dumping had also ramped up, which Sarah believed was due to people having clear outs, moving home or leaving the area.

With no income, volunteers often bore the brunt of the disposal fees, she said. The last dump trip cost $300, a cost they could ill afford.

On a couple of occasions, Sarah had tracked down the owners of dumped goods and returned the items to their homes.

The constant dumping put the service in jeopardy, she said.

“Once rubbish consumes us … that will be the end.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF SPCA Op Shop manager Vivien Marshall usually welcomes donations – but asked for a break over the Christmas period. (File photo)

At the SPCA Op Shop, manager Vivien Marshall had called a halt to donations for Christmas.

In the lead up to the big day, her volunteers had fielded around 30 carloads of donations each day. While it ebbed and flowed through the year, the festive period was particularly busy, Marshall said.

Unfortunately, a huge amount of clothing was dirty or in poor condition, not suitable to put on the shelves, Marshall said. This included about 60% of children’s clothing.

While volunteers didn’t have the time or resources to wash the clothing, they tried to keep it out of landfill by putting clothing into fill-a-bag bins.

“I’d like to see more awareness of what they’re donating, stop using us as a dumping ground. We can’t sell things that are dirty and ripped.”