Why Edith Poor spent most of her days filming Educators in tears

Work is busy for Edith Poor. Early in her career, the actor appeared in shows as varied as Madeleine Sami’s Super City to crime drama Underbelly NZ. She’s still keeping things interesting with starring turns in Mean Mums and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Now, she’s back on screens in the third series of Educators, as the new level-headed deputy principal, surrounded by chaos.

Favourite TV show

While most teenagers were busy partying, I was alone binge-watching Arrested Development, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights. I love them all. It's like picking a favourite child. I’ll go with the show that always entertains and humbles me. The Chase. Bradley Walsh is a dreamboat.

Restaurant

Omni in Auckland. It’s a teeny wine and yakitori bar. The owners Jamie and John are so lovely and welcoming. Eating there feels like eating at your friend's (very chic) home. They have a small menu of about 10 things, so we order everything.

Song

I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor. When we would have “cleaning days” as a family (which, with 6 kids, was basically every day) mum would put this on while vacuuming and my sister and I would waggle around the living room singing at the top of our lungs.

Book

All of Toni Morrison’s books.

Piece of art

My dad’s a brilliant potter and there is one piece from his days of making stoneware pots, it’s a wide rust-red bowl with a streak of black through the middle. I love it, I want it, I’m working on ways to commandeer it.

Item of clothing

My mum is a world-class knitter. Back in the day when I was an ungrateful kid, I cringed at my mum's (amazing) hand knitted jumpers that she spent months making us. I have a mum-made soft turtleneck that was knitted for me when I moved to the UK at 19. Wearing it reminds me of mum and what a cool lady she is.

Podcast

I used to love true crime podcasts, until I started expecting to be murdered all the time. I’ve retired them and honestly, it's such a relief to no longer see everyone as a threat. Now I love funny podcasts. Off Menu is a banger.

Movie

The Princess Bride. Pirates? Check. Forbidden love? Check. Rodents of Unusual Size? Check.

Smell/fragrance

There is a smell our dog lets off as she sleeps. To me it’s like buttered crumpets and warm toast. To others it’s probably closer to mud and farts.

Destination

Vietnam. This was the last big trip that my partner and I took before the pandemic. We spent a month travelling from bottom to top of the country. It’s a very special place.

Weekend ritual

We have a wee sleep in until 7am - because that's when the doggo wakes us up. Then it’s coffee in bed while reading the news or my book, which lasts about 10 minutes before Winnie starts prancing around for attention. On the weekend we try to take her for an adventure at a new beach / park / forest so she can be a real dog for a day instead of the usual pampered city pooch she is.

Person

This one is the toughest. I’m lucky enough to have a bunch of favourites in my life - I have top notch friends and family. But it has to be my partner. He’s the best. Plus he makes me coffee in bed every morning. Every. Single. Morning. And if that doesn’t win you the spot of favourite person, I don’t know what will.

Job

Educators! I don’t think I’ve laughed as much filming a show before. Everyone on that show is hilarious. Unfortunately, I cry when I laugh, so if you watch it you’ll see me in the corner looking like a weepy mess. Promise I’m having the time of my life though.