I quit: Meet four Kiwis who made radical career changes

Coined ‘The Great Resignation’, more New Zealanders took the leap into a new career in 2022.

It seems wherever you look, someone’s jacking in their job. It used to be called a seachange. We’ve been calling it The Great Resignation. Careers professionals prefer to think of it as The Great Rethink.

“I’m getting more people now able to take the leap to have a think, and to take action on their rethink,” says Julie Thomas, executive director of The Career Development Company.

Partly that’s Covid, partly it’s a tight labour market. The two are difficult to separate.

“People have previously been risk averse,” says Thomas. “But currently employers are facing the stark realities of trying to find the right people.”

In a survey of New Zealand workers by HR software provider Elmo, 43% of people said they were actively looking for a new job in 2022.

Data released by human resources platform MyHR last June shows they’re going through with it. Staff turnover was 50% in 2022, an increase of 10% on the previous year.

Thomas says lots of questions need answering when people take the career leap: who’s depending on me? Who’s there to support me? Can I afford to do this? What do I have to let go of to make this happen?

“We find that at the heart of well-made decisions, values align. You can think about all the skills stuff – what are your strengths and how do you get to use more of them? – but what’s important to you? There’s a difference between a dream and an optimistic change.”

The usual exceptions apply.

People who are already disadvantaged and have fewer resources find it harder to successfully make radical career changes. All the people interviewed for this story acknowledged the privileged positions that enabled them to make their leap.

With that in mind, we spoke to four optimistic dreamers to find out how they did it.

Fiona Tomlinson Dianna Cochrane swapped playing the violin on stage for cultivating lavender in Otago.

The lifestyler

Dianna Cochrane always grabbed your attention. Tall, elegant and graceful, with a mane of blonde hair, when the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) violinist took to the stage, you noticed her.

But musicians thrive off audiences, and you can’t play to an audience when people are banned from concert halls.

“Covid gave us lots of time to think,” says Cochrane. “We got to discussing ideas, and we thought, let’s just buy a bit of land, a farmhouse and a couple of acres.”

She recently moved to Central Otago, where she intends to cultivate lavender with her fiancé, Geoff Hart.

Cochrane has no experience of living off the land. She started playing violin at 4, joined Auckland Philharmonia at 16, went to the US for graduate study, then returned to the APO, where she was a senior player for 18 years. Hart, though, is from farming stock.

Fiona Tomlinson “If you put a concert in the middle of a lavender field, you’ve got all your senses involved.”

“He grew up with sheep and beef but he doesn’t want to get back into animals,” Cochrane says. “We thought about what we could do that was sustainable and would fit the climate. Lavender was something we could use our skills for. I’m a bit of a foodie and a cook, so I’m interested in the culinary things you can do with lavender.”

Cochrane expects her daughter and son to join them.

“My daughter and her partner are learning to be a winemaker and sommelier,” Cochrane says. “Maybe we’ll grow a few grapes and it might turn into a vineyard. My son also wants to come down. I really like that idea of a family business, all helping each other.

Other plans include an events centre for weddings and concerts.

“A concert is a special treat; it moves people and I don’t want to give up on that. And I think a lavender field is a unique experience – there’s the visual, the smell, the touch. If we use it in food there’s taste. So if you put a concert in the middle of a lavender field, you’ve got all your senses involved. I think that’s special.”

Supplied Georgina Barwood quit her job as an English teacher and enroled in the world’s first bachelor of climate change.

The activist

Not all seachanges are for lifestyle. Some people feel compelled to act. It’s why Georgina Barwood quit her job and enroled in the world’s first bachelor of climate change.

“I thought, if I’m going to retrain, what’s the one career that has the biggest chance of being meaningful?” says Barwood. “To me, the only issue that really matters in the world is climate change.”

Barwood’s switch came as a surprise to friends and colleagues who watched her navigate a 22-year career as an English teacher in some of New Zealand’s and the UK’s finest schools, including Fettes College (past pupil: former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair), Westminster School (past pupils: too numerous to mention, but many of them seem to have lost limbs while commanding at the Battle of Waterloo), and St Catherine’s (patron: Camilla, Queen Consort).

“People assumed I must be burnt out or hate teaching but it wasn’t like that for me,” Barwood insists. “For me teaching was always about the passion for the subject, the literature and poetry. [But] reading became less and less of something in people’s daily lives, and that was taking from the fulfilment. I just decided that, being partially fulfilled and always having in the back of my mind that I’d like to do something else, it’s either now or it’s probably not going to happen.”

Supplied “To me, the only issue that really matters in the world is climate change.”

Some people worry about being a mature student – Barwood is 45 – surrounded by young gunslingers fizzing with energy.

“For me it’s been a benefit; you’re more focused on what you’re doing and why, and as a result you can squeeze more out of the papers. You also have life experience. You see lecturers as people and not as someone unapproachable, so you probably get more from that lecturer/student relationship.”

Barwood’s not sure what she’ll do with her degree when she graduates, though environmental planning is a possibility. She’s realistic about what one person can achieve.

“I know I’m not going to magically mitigate New Zealand’s emissions, but I want to be in that area.”

If she could wave a wand at the climate crisis, what would that look like?

“It would be to transform the economy so that it’s not based on fossil fuels. It’s not that we can’t produce enough energy in other ways, it’s that our whole economy has been set up like that. Of course, that would require the Western world to change,” she says, laughing at the audacity.

So essentially you’re looking for the overthrow of capitalism?

“Yeah,” she smiles. “Pretty much.”

Supplied Louis and Marina van Wyk bought Tongariro Crossing Lodge in 2016, but when Covid hit, they had to pivot.

The Covid casualty

Not every seachange works out how people imagined. Marina and Louis van Wyk bought Tongariro Crossing Lodge in 2016, with visions of relaxing afternoons and ski fields and steaming mugs of hot chocolate.

The couple did their due diligence, worked out their business plan – then found themselves thoroughly unprepared for the amount of work it took to run the place.

“We were completely floored in the first few months how busy it got. And being novices, we’d be fully booked and someone would call up and say, ‘I’ve got a family of five, can you fit us in?’ Of course! There are some spare beds in the shed! Then you pull out the beds and find there are no legs and it’s five to three and everyone’s turned up early for their three o’clock booking,” says Louis.

Louis, who’d previously run his own small communications and PR company, admits it was a good problem to have. Covid wasn’t.

Supplied While Covid caused their business to collapse overnight, the couple have found their feet again.

In the Before Times, the lodge’s guests comprised 70% international visitors; the majority stayed for several days, mostly in spring and summer. Of the other 30%, nine in 10 were weekenders seeking winter snow. It all collapsed overnight.

Early in the first lockdown, Marina started looking for paid IT work. She found employment in Wellington, which meant spending weeks at a time away from the lodge. Even so, she’s kept the job. It’s been good financially and the couple are worried about the uncertainties of the economy and the pandemic.

Additionally and unexpectedly, Marina fell back in love with the tech world. She now splits her time between the capital and the lodge.

There is talk of a new business venture, but Louis isn’t sure what. For now, he’s content to remain at National Park, where he feels part of the community, and sometimes even gets to live the lifestyle he’d envisaged.

“Snowboarding was a steep learning curve,” he says, while Marina mumbles something about life insurance policies. “But when it’s spring, you’ve got blue skies and there’s still snow, you’re somewhere few people in the world ever get to.”

Supplied Maureen Sinton walked away from 30 years in TV and radio to study Te Reo.

The trailblazer

“I was never going to university. My father was opposed to women, especially his five daughters, having a tertiary education,” says AUT lecturer Dr Maureen Sinton (Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki).

It took Sinton 40 years to prove her father wrong. Her career began in radio in the mid-1970s, but she had no desire to be on air.

“At about 15 I remember listening to The Tonight Show, presented by Wayne Mowat, and thinking, someone is telling that person what to say; someone is choosing the music. That’s what I want to do.”

Sinton joined Radio New Zealand as a cadet, and in time worked her way up to become Mowat’s producer, with the show boasting 300,000 nightly listeners. When she argued to the higher-ups that her status be raised from producer to programme director and that she be paid accordingly, Sinton was told, “For a girl of your age, that’s good money.”

She packed for Auckland, and the less-miserly 1ZB. The man who replaced her at Radio New Zealand was offered almost twice what Sinton had been paid for the same job.

After 13 years in radio, Sinton headed overseas. On her return she went to TVNZ, in a PR role. A chance meeting in a lift ended with Sinton being offered a job as a television programmer, the person who selects and schedules the shows. Other TV roles followed – she was a producer at South Pacific Pictures and Touchdown, and helped set up Prime.

There’s a well-known saying that you can’t be what you can’t see. Maureen Sinton was the person that women aspiring to work in the media could see and point to as a success. Then, after 30 years in TV and radio, she walked away.

“A friend said, ‘I’m doing a te reo course at AUT, why don’t you come along?’ Around that time I had begun connecting with my taha Māori, my Māori side. Like many of her generation, my mother, who was Māori, was taught to value only her Pākehā side and we had little connection to te ao Māori or our whakapapa.”

A te reo night class became a BA and then a masters. Sinton received her PhD in 2021.

“I loved the learning. Suddenly the world was a more interesting place. I was listening and watching the things going on around me in a different way.”

Aged 63, a time when many are eyeing retirement, Sinton began her new career, lecturing within AUT’s Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Development.

“I didn’t go to university to change my career. I went because I wanted to experience it, to learn, and I admit an element of me wanted to prove to myself and my long-departed dad that I could achieve this, any of his daughters could have.”

There’s a dedication to Sinton’s father on the final page of her doctoral thesis.