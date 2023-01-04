Return of the leotard: The twin sisters bringing back 80s aerobics

Twin sisters Hannah Fernando and Bridget Williams love the 80s. And they love sport. So why not combine both? The result is Retro Gym Club, which offers 80s inspired aerobic classes every other Thursday in Christchurch.

Whitney Houston says it best: I wanna dance with somebody.

While they were born in the 1990s, twin sisters Hannah Fernando and Bridget Williams’ love of music, fashion and nostalgia from the decade prior makes them self-proclaimed “ladies of the 80s”.

Fernando, a nurse by day, and Williams, a sustainability agency owner, started Retro Gym Club (RGC) to celebrate their love of the decade, its music and fitness in 2019, just prior to Covid-19 arriving.

Running at the Christchurch Arts Centre once every fortnight, the pair’s 80s-themed aerobics dance classes/parties have two main purposes – fun and exercise.

Bowie, Madonna, Prince and Queen headline a star-studded playlist of anthems that only the most dance-shy person could resist boogying to.

Not even a pandemic could stop the sisters. In lockdown, they livestreamed their Jane Fonda VHS-esque aerobics classes live on Instagram every Thursday from their own lounge rooms.

“Even if only you and I showed up we’d still do it. It’s so much fun and such a good workout,” Williams said.

“We grew up on all the old 80s movies – NeverEnding​ Story, Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing – there’s no better decade. It’s all about leaving your troubles at the door, having a sweat and some fun.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hannah Fernando smashes out some shadowboxing during a Retro Gym Club class at the Christchurch Arts Centre.

The classes, which the twins describe as a mixture of fitness, comedy and dancing, are aimed at any level from beginner to experienced, and while the funky costumes aren’t compulsory, they are encouraged.

The sisters draw on their collective aerobics and dance experience to deliver easy, heart-pumping exercises that match the tunes blasting in the background.

The twin dynamic is also in full swing throughout as the sisters banter and bounce off one another.

Whitney Houston, Madonna, Prince, Billy Idol, David Bowie and Queen are the most popular hits.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Bridget Williams and Hannah Fernando say the classes are a fun way to get active and forget about 21st century problems – all while wearing colourful 80s attire.

“It’s more than just a fitness class,” Williams said.

“People say it gives them a good lift at the end of a bad day. It’s a safe space and an opportunity to let go.”

The class regulars – or “RGC Allstars” – also help to bring energy and a positive, welcoming vibe to each class.

Every class has a “scrunchie of enthusiasm” recipient at the end, much like an MVP of the day, and the person who wins the prestigious scrunchie gets their next class free.

The twins, who turned 30 in August, also have plans to introduce different ability levels in the near future, and a mix-up of themes has also been tabled. They’ve done 90s before, too.

They said their largest client base was mothers looking for ways to stay fit and escape the hustle and bustle of their busy lives, but also stressed that the classes were for anyone and everyone.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Retro Gym Club offers 80s aerobic classes every second Thursday in Christchurch.

The 50-minute classes run every second Thursday from 7.15pm. They’re $15 a pop or, alternatively, attendees can buy a one-year subscription and receive a RGC jacket, designed by the sisters’ mother, Irene. The costumes are mostly made from hidden gems found at second-hand thrift shops.

People can find Retro Gym Club on their website or Instagram pages. Classes have taken a break over the Christmas and New Year holiday but will start again in February.

“It’s so hard to not feel happy listening to 80s music, you’ll feel great after,” the sisters said.