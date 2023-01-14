Meet some New Zealanders with one name. Yep, just the one

Taurapa still gets a kick when he tells new people he only has one legal name.

When Taurapa books flights, buys tickets or opens a bank account, he stumbles into trouble.

Most online forms need his first name, maybe his middle name and a last name. The trouble is, Taurapa just has the one. Name, that is.

It’s technically his last name – that’s how it’s listed on his birth certificate, driver licence and passport. But more often than not, computer says no and he has to make up silly tricks to get through the system.

Sometimes he’s X Taurapa, or XX Taurapa, like he’s signing off a text to a loved one. Other times, he gets away with – Taurapa, which is what he’s called on his birth certificate. Occasionally he has to use Taurapa Taurapa, which he doesn’t like.

READ MORE:

* The innocent passport mistake that has ruined dozens of Kiwi holidays

* Explainer: The decades-long battle for gender self-identification

* Covid-19: Concerns raised over 'deadnaming' on vaccine passes



Taurapa works at Stuff, translating articles into te reo Māori, and is a wealth of mātauranga on tikanga and reo Māori mita (dialects), amongst other things.

He is one of just 32 people in Aotearoa with one legal name in te reo Māori.

It’s a small subset of a small club – there are 1476 people in New Zealand with one legal name, known officially as a mononym.

Of those, 527 have two words in their name, 45 have three to five words, three people have five words and six have four.

The vast majority, however – 904 people – have a single word in their name.

New Zealand passport holders with one name account for just 6% of that group – 95 people – and of those, just 32 have a Māori name.

One of those is Taurapa, who was born with a first, middle and last name, but now goes by one name only.

For him, it’s a way to more deeply connect with te ao Māori and tikanga and to honour his tupuna.

Before Christian and colonial influence in Aotearoa, tangata Māori didn’t use surnames – so why should he?

“Two hundred years ago, it would have been the opposite, there may have been just 32 people with first and second names. It’s a complete shift,” he said.

The vast majority of mononym holders in New Zealand are people born in India: 735.

Hindi language expert Dr Pushpa Wood said in some cases, an Indian surname could reveal which caste a person came from, exposing where they sat on the social hierarchy – so for some Indians, dropping one’s surname might be an act of protest.

“It may not mean anything to a European, but to an Indian, if you tell me a surname of a person I can tell if a person is from North India, South India, whether they are Hindu or Muslim and what caste they come from,” Wood said.

The movement began in 1929, when a campaigner against the caste system, Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy (also known as Periyar), removed his surname. The movement has affected his state of Tamil Nadu until now and both lower and upper caste members have joined suit.

SUPPLIED Pushpa Wood says surnames give more information than some people may wish to share.

Wood said the caste system still carried stigma for people in what were considered lower castes, so dropping the name could work to reverse some of the disadvantages that caste names brought.

“The lower the caste, the more you’re inclined not to mention your name,” she said.

But she wasn’t sure all 735 Indian-born New Zealanders with mononyms would fit into this category. Some might be clerical errors rather than ethical objections, she said.

It can be difficult having just one name. In November 2022, the United Arab Emirates banned single name passport holders from travelling there.

However, if your first name or surname is officially two words, you’re in the clear (plus, the rule is only for those with visiting visas, visas on arrival, employment visas and temporary visas).

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Taurapa doesn’t miss his Pākeha name given at birth, or his old surname, given to his ancestor at an English-only speaking school generations ago.

Taurapa’s journey started some five years ago. He was teaching and hated being called Mr Matthews – a name given to an ancestor at an English-only school in the Hokianga.

In a new job in a kura kaupapa Māori (Māori immersion school), he decided to switch to his then-middle name, Taurapa.

That name was given to him by his father. A taurapa is the stern of a waka and was the part of his father’s moko that was finished just before he was born.

Unsurprisingly, his dad was happy for him to make the change. His mother took a little longer to come around, worried about how her son might be treated.

It took a bit of getting used to, but it worked. He was now Taurapa to just about everyone who knew him, so after three years he wanted it to be official.

In January 2022, he turned to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which is in charge of names.

The application requires a religious, philosophical or cultural justification for why your name should be a mononym.

Names might be rejected if they are offensive, longer than 100 characters, including spaces, an official title or rank or a word resembling one (such as Justice, King, Prince, Princess or Royal) or spelled with numbers or symbols.

“It made it a bit difficult for me because the whole reason behind it was to decolonise my life and somewhat ironically, I needed to go through a government agency in order to do that,” Taurapa said.

He wrote his justification as a short essay in te reo Māori, which he hoped would add credibility to the application – but it meant the process took a lot longer than hoped, because the DIA had to hire a translator.

“I didn’t do that out of spite or anything, I wanted to show them I was serious about this.”

Barely two months later, his new birth certificate bearing the name ‘ – Taurapa’ arrived in the post.

Six, who sometimes goes by Sister Six, goes by just one name and has done since 2004.

For editor and journalist Six, having one name was a matter of fate. The number swirled around her life constantly, past the point of coincidence, and eventually it felt right to change her name to it officially in 2004.

When it came to the paperwork, she didn’t have the religious or cultural justification for the switch. So technically, she doesn’t have a mononym, and won’t be recorded as such in the data provided for this article. Her first name is V, her last is I: together, the Roman numerals VI. Six.

“Cops hate me,” she laughed. “What's your name? Six. How do you spell that? VI. It’s almost like an intelligence test.”

It all started when she read comedian Ben Elton’s book Dead Famous, which got her worried about privacy and anonymity online. She started using Six as a pseudonym to get more privacy, but it backfired.

“You tell people your name is Paul and five minutes later they’ve forgotten it. You tell people your name is Six and five years later they will remember it.”

When it comes to forms that require two names, sometimes Six will go by Sister Six instead of V I, a nod to her Mormon upbringing.

Like Taurapa, Six didn’t have a relationship to her given birth name, particularly her family name. She is a descendant of three adoptees – her father, grandmother and grandfather.

“I have no real affinity with that name, it’s kind of like a borrowed jacket. It’s not mine, whereas Six is all mine.”

The number six, meanwhile, clung to her. At some stage she started putting it to the test. Sh entered 6 in a raffle twice and won both times, and later that year bet on the number twice in roulette. Six won both times again. “Now, what are the odds of that?”

According to the DIA, the figures on how many people have just one name only includes people with a valid current travel document.

The data includes Kiwis not currently living in New Zealand.