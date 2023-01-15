This is where chef Josh Emett finds his favourite Malaysian dish in Auckland

Chef and restaurateur Josh Emett has been showing us how to make some classic comfort dishes via Instagram, perfect for feeding the bubble during lockdown.

Josh Emett is a celebrity chef who lives in Auckland. The 49-year-old is co-owner of Onslow restaurant in Auckland and also The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island with his wife Helen.

They bought The Oyster Inn two years ago - a month before the first Covid lockdown - and the restaurant is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Josh and Helen have two sons, Finn, 13, and Louis, 11.

I wish 10 years ago I’d known…

It’s the old cliche but I wish I had known how fast my kids would grow up. A decade ago, they were 1 and 3 and that time since then has gone so fast. At the time, I had moved back from the UK to New Zealand, and all our belongings were still in the UK.

I spent six months in New Zealand while Helen was still in the UK with the boys so it was tough. I love spending time with my kids now. We play a lot of sport together - golf and tennis.

I wish I could live in…

The South of France. I worked there on superyachts for three or four months in the late 1990s. We only worked for a few weeks and the rest of the time we could explore. I love everything about the region. The smells, the weather and the beautiful countryside, particularly north of Saint-Tropez and north of Marseille.

I wish every day I could eat…

Hainanese chicken rice. It’s steamed chicken, which is soaked and marinated in garlic and then you use the juice and stock to cook it. I can cook it but if you want to do it well it’s very labour intensive. I specifically go to KK Malaysian in Epsom for it. I’ve been to Malaysia a few times and I always ate it there.

The person I wish could be on a banknote is…

Peter Beck, the founder of Rocket Lab. I just think anyone who is self-made and dreams of sending rockets to space, who does all this from New Zealand, well that’s next level stuff. And then to be competing with the US to do that is quite incredible.

I wish I could swap lives with…

A rock star. I’ve been backstage at a couple of major gigs at Wembley Stadium and I just loved it. It was the Help for Heroes concert, which had multiple acts playing. I love the energy of going and watching a gig and I sometimes wish I could be up there on stage.

The noise I wish I could never hear again is…

The dentist drill from my childhood. There was that awful noise that sounded like a power drill. I have a terrible sweet tooth so I had a mouth full of fillings, whereas my brother and sister had no fillings.

Supplied Auckland-based chef Josh Emett.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

My family. Sunday has always been a family day to me. I love nothing more than to have no work on. The boys and I can go out and play golf. Helen is English and she loves a Sunday roast. Sunday is often disrupted by all sorts of work things. On long weekends, Sunday is often a massive day at the Oyster Inn.

I wish New Zealand was more…

Populated. I love New Zealand but I think that more people here would be better for our business community and our economy. We have lots of cities that could be bigger.

