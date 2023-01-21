The Tasman therapy farm where alpacas, horses and minature donkeys work their magic

Founders Jude Porteous and Lloyd Tibble at Fossil Creek Farm, an animal based therapy farm working with young people affected by anxiety, depression, suicide, ADHD, autism, foetal alcohol syndrome, and bullying.

At a Brightwater farm, the therapist’s office looks quite different from most. Children might discuss their problems with social workers and counsellors in a paddock with alpacas, while grooming a horse, or patting a pet kunekune pig.

At Fossil Creek, an animal assisted therapy farm, about 90% of those who visit are children.

They’re tamariki (children) and rangatahi (youth) affected by a wide range of issues such as anxiety, depression, suicide, ADHD, autism, sexual abuse, violence, fetal alcohol syndrome, and bullying at school: “the full spectrum of basically mental health”, founder Lloyd Tibble says.

Their approach works, Tibble explains, because children don't respond to being asked questions and feeling comfortable to answer them “just sitting in office with a counsellor”.

READ MORE:

* A love letter to Kaiteriteri - a favourite holiday spot for generations

* Going on an egg hunt in search for yolks of gold

* Teens release EP produced mostly in bedroom



“But if they’re grooming a miniature donkey or grooming a miniature horse or feeding the alpacas, and the therapists and social workers are asking questions, their minds are in other places, and they just openly talk about stuff that they wouldn't normally do,” he said.

“It’s that connection with the animals, the connection with the land. They love to get into the streams here and look for eels and freshwater crayfish. And while they're doing that, they're talking the whole time.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Miniature donkeys are “low energy” and will almost compete for the kids’ attention.

Fossil Creek had its beginnings two years ago, when Lloyd’s partner Jude Porteous finished her degree in social work.

After sustaining an injury that meant she was no longer able to drive to Golden Bay every week for work, the couple thought seriously about their future.

“Jude’s always been very strong on the ability that animals have to be able to lift people's spirits and their mental well-being and mental health,” Tibble said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The alpacas are a “powerful tool” in working with children with ADHD.

Porteous studied for a Diploma in Animal Assisted Therapy, and the farm got off to a start in January 2021. By July, they had a second therapist, and the trust grew from there. They currently have about 100 clients a week, being seen by four therapists or social workers, two working full time and two part-time.

Kids are referred from Oranga Tamariki, Māori health provider Te Piki Oranga, the public health service, and they also come out from schools such as Maitai, Nayland Primary, Waimea and Broadgreen intermediates, and schools in Wakefield and Brightwater.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The in-house husky at Fossil Creek Farm.

The young people might be tamariki that are “really struggling in the classroom, really struggling to stay at school”.

Tibble says the farm is a place where kids can calm down, relax and forget about the stresses of the classroom or the pressures from social media, lockdowns, and family breakdowns.

It’s not an easy time to be young.

”It's all just really come to a head with what we're seeing out there now,” he said.

“Information is coming at them from so many different directions nowadays, and I think it's overwhelming for them.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A horse looks over its resting newborn foal at Fossil Creek Farm.

But after a visit to the farm, when kids do head back into school they’re in a “better space”.

“Even if it's just two hours a week, that's enough to hold them, knowing that they're going to come again next week.”

The farm is home to a menagerie of animals, including horses, miniature horses, miniature donkeys, kunekune pigs, sheep, alpacas, highland cattle, ducks, geese, chickens, dogs and cats. Many of the animals were rescues or retirees.

While it was common to use dogs or horses for therapy, at the farm they find that not everybody relates to those particular animals.

Miniature donkeys are a favourite for instance – they’re quiet, and if kids are sitting patting one, another will come and push in to get a pat as well.

“They’re almost competing for your affection and attention,” Tibble explained.

“Kids love that as well, because they're not having to do anything, the donkeys are just choosing to be there with them, and they’re very low energy.”

They’ve found that kids with ADHD respond really well to alpacas – nervy animals that will jump and run in the face of sudden movements.

Stuff It was all hands on deck to rescue Priscilla, a 140kg therapy pig who rolled down a bank and couldn't get back out.

“It’s quite unusual for a child with ADHD to be able to have that self-control – they’ll sit there [in the paddock with the animals] for 30 minutes and hardly move and hardly say anything, just so they can have that interaction with the alpacas and hand feed them,” Tibble said.

“It’s a very powerful tool.”

Older youth are put in the arena with horses, grooming the animals and building a relationship with them, once the animal has picked out a human companion.

They’re rangatahi Tibble describes as sometimes “staunch and streetwise”. But they are as charmed and moved by the horses they encounter as any other kid.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fossil Creek Farm founder Jude Porteous at the property.

He recalls one teen, who took some time to bond with a horse, express absolute delight when he was singled out by an equestrian friend.

“He was just over the moon he had been chosen by Boom to be his buddy.”

There’s no shortage of demand for therapy in Aotearoa, a country in which close to a third of Kiwis have “poor mental wellbeing” according to Stats NZ data, yet the farm’s staff pride themselves on seeing those who reach out for help within 48 hours.

Anyone who is suicidal is seen straight away – you can’t say you’ll see them in three months or six months’ time, Tibble says. The logistics, such as funding, are sorted later.

One of the options might be a stay in a tiny home or a small cabin, where guests can have therapy two or three times a day and stay for three or four days, for which the farm can access suicide prevention intervention funding from Te Rau Ora.

The accommodation is also able to be used for respite for carers who need time out to recharge their batteries, and in January the farm started group therapy for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The farm might be relatively new in but it already has a legion of fans: those who have used its services haven’t held back in expressing their gratitude on its Facebook page.

“Thank you so much to the amazing people and friendly, loving animals at Fossil Creek Farm,” wrote one woman online.

“This is where the animals help the humans to feel whole again.”