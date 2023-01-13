Timaru woman's hobbies nurturing her mind, body and soul

Emily Hurst talks about her decision to raise her own chickens as New Zealand is currently in the middle of an egg shortage.

A hobby of growing her own veges and raising chickens has proven beneficial for a Timaru woman, especially with the egg shortage and rising price of food.

Emily Hurst says she began her hobbies for the “love of it”, to be a bit self-sufficient and to know where her food comes from.

“I started raising chickens after I had my first child about nine years ago, but I’ve been growing my own veges for longer,” Hurst said.

“I started off with two chickens and then gradually got another two, and now I have 11. I've always wanted to raise my own chickens.”

READ MORE:

* Southlanders stave off inflation with self-sustenance

* Timaru 6-year-old gets cracking on poultry business

* Nadia Lim on the power of chicken poo



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emily Hurst began raising chickens nine years ago.

Hurst’s weekly routine with her chickens include topping up the chicken feeder, making sure the water’s fresh and feeding them scraps whenever she has some.

“Some of my friends give them scraps as well, and I also give them pats and talk to them.”

Hurst sells excess eggs to a few regular customers but since the egg shortage hit New Zealand, she has had lots of messages.

“I've had to turn quite a few people away or pass them onto my friends who also have chickens.”

Hurst said, because of the choice she made long ago to be self-sufficient, she sometimes got a break from spending on certain things at the supermarket.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hurst’s daughter Angel, 9, shows some of the chickens a bit of love.

“I’m not completely self-sufficient, but I do what I can and when I can.

“It's rewarding, and it's also a matter of knowing where my food comes from.”

Hurst has her own vege patch, another hobby of hers, the excess from which she sells at the farmers’ market.

She also helps those who want to start their own vegetable patches but don't know how.

Her advice to those who want to start raising chickens or grow their own vegetables is to do plenty of research beforehand.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Raising her chooks and growing her own veges is what gives her a “bit of joy every day”, Hurst says.

“Knowing what vegetable to plant when is where I think people get stuck.

“You also have to dedicate a small amount of time each day to take care of the chickens and the vege patch like watering the plants or weeding.”

She said compost played a big part in helping grow veges at home.

“Taking care of the chickens and growing my own vegetables gives me a bit of joy every day and also helps me help those who need it.”

Hurst added that what she’d learnt so far about raising chickens or growing her veges was through trial and error and said the entire process was a learning curve.