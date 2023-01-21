'It's an indigenous thing to decide to write in every kind of genre and form'

There's been an explosion in Māori literature in recent years. From the success of Whiti Hereaka in the 2022 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards to Tayi Tibble and Becky Manawatu, more Māori writers are being published in Aotearoa and abroad than ever before.

One of the newest indigenous writers to join this rōpū is Kōtuku Titihuia Nuttall with her debut novel Tauhou. In it, the 26-year-old reimagines the two sides of her indigenous heritage living side by side in a post-colonial alternate reality: Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangatahi and SȾÁ,UTW̱ First Nation, Coast Salish (British Columbia, Canada).

At the beating ngākau of Tauhou is indigenous womanhood, "Dear grandmother, I am writing this song for you. I am a stranger to this place, he tauhou ahau, reintroducing myself to your land."

Nuttall shares with Ataria Sharman what it's like to descend from two indigenous peoples a world away from each other.

Where are you from?

My Te Āti Awa whakapapa is from Waikawa, Picton area. My family hasn't lived on a papakāinga since my grandmother moved to Feilding as a child. I don't know why her family moved; it's one of those things, you ask, but she doesn't say. It could've been for work, one of the reasons many Māori shifted during urbanisation.

I've lived in Kāpiti for most of my life. It's rather nice to live in a place where our Te Āti Awa people came through, and as we know, many stayed. I live near what was an old pā site. Today it's a sports park.

My biological father is First Nation, two groupings from outside the capital city of Victoria, British Columbia. I lived there with him for a while when I was younger. My little sister is doing her university studies in Vancouver. It's good to have a living connection as we're not in contact with our father anymore, making it difficult to engage with that side.

But while I was there, I met aunties, both older and younger, and second and third cousins. Some were working on language revitalisation and planting on ancestral lands. They were supportive of us.

Supplied “It's essential to have people to tautoko you through your process, whatever that looks like for you.”

When did you start writing?

My mum, Tina Makereti, is a writer, so that's always been in the background. She teaches in Te Pūtahi Tuhi Auaha o Te Ao, the International Institute of Modern Letters at Wellington University. She wrote while raising us; she'd work at night and then go to her day job.

She did it, so I know you can do it, but it's different when you get to a point in your career where it isn't a slog. It was easier to decide to be a writer after seeing her follow her passion and make a living doing what she loves.

How would you describe your debut novel?

Tauhou is a hybrid novel with memoirs, poetry, vignettes and chapters more like short stories. There's a speculative vibe with supernatural and spiritual aspects, which feels like indigenous realism. I've read a lot of works by international indigenous writers, which influenced me. I hope Tauhou broadens people's understanding of what Māori literature can be, can do and is already.

There's such a boom right now in Māori and indigenous literature. In 2011, when my mum published her book Once Upon a Time in Aotearoa, it felt so dry everywhere. Today, Māori writers publish across forms and genres and do everything all at once.

Where did the idea come from?

I was walking my dog at an estuary at the end of the Waikanae river and looking at Kāpiti Island. I imagined what would happen if my ancestors, the pre-colonial Māori and Salish peoples, had met each other and what they'd get up to. I pictured Vancouver as close to me as Kāpiti or even the South Island.

What if my other homeland was just over there? That was the big idea behind Tauhou; other bits came from what I was reading at the time and dealing with.

You’ve spoken before about your literary crush, poet Joshua Whitehead (Two-Spirit, Oji-nêhiyaw member of Peguis First Nation). Why is he so cool?

So, I'd just read his first novel, Jonny Appleseed, which was so enjoyable! Joshua is unapologetic indigenous queer, and his writer's voice is incredible. He is also a poet; it's an indigenous thing to decide to write in every single kind of genre and form.

Sometimes I feel Māori literature gets put in a corner when there is so much connection to other indigenous peoples and places. Jonny Appleseed was a good starting point for me to branch out into other indigenous Canadian writers and see what I could pick and combine with Māori ideas and literature.

What would you say to other aspiring indigenous writers?

That they are capable of doing whatever they want to do with their writing. There's no “one” way that anything has to happen, but it's good to find support for your craft: academics, friends, or writing groups. It's essential to have people to tautoko you through your process, whatever that looks like for you.