So many eco-shoes to choose, but what pair will last you the longest?

There are a whole host of tips and tricks available on the web to help keep your shoes in the best condition possible, for as long as possible.

Dear Trash Queen, what's the best way to recycle old shoes, if they're beyond repair? Are some materials better than others? How many shoes end up in landfill? Is it OK to donate old shoes or is that gross?

If you have a question about what to do with waste, send it to sundaymagazine@stuff.co.nz.

A: If you are getting rid of your old shoes because you don’t like them anymore (not because they are totally worn out) then donating them is definitely not gross! But if they are beyond repair, then unfortunately there are not too many options open for shoe recycling in New Zealand right now. If they don’t look good enough for donation or are very broken down, they will likely need to go into the landfill bin.

When looking at new shoes in the future, try and think about how long they will last, as the longevity of a shoe can vary significantly. Classic styles, which have a leather upper and sole can be resoled by a cobbler several times over before they finally reach the end of their usable life if you look after them well.

You may pay a little more up front for a good pair of leather-soled shoes, but they can last so much longer if you look after them, clean, polish regularly, and resole. Some brands also do the resoling themselves, such as Clarks, Duckfeet, Birkenstocks and McKinlays (another great New Zealand brand) although you may have to post them away at your own cost.

READ MORE:

* Don't toss out your old curtains - here's 4 smart ways to recycle fabric

* Do chip packets belong in the bin or compost? This trick will tell you

* Ask Trash Queen: How can we recycle old woolly jumpers?



If we’re talking about running shoes however, that is a totally different challenge. The life of a sports shoe can be extended significantly by looking after them, washing them regularly, you can even iron out creases carefully and resew small tears in the upper. There are a whole host of tips and tricks available on the web to help keep your shoes in the best condition possible, for as long as possible.

But unfortunately at some point, they do break down if you’re doing a lot of mileage. Running shoes tend to be made of many different materials, rubber, nylon etc, which makes recycling them difficult, however the individual parts of a shoe could keep going around, and be made into new shoes, if there was enough money to collect them all up and break them down into their component parts for recycling.

Overseas, many of the larger brands such as Nike, Allbirds and Adidas offer shoe return/take back programmes, so why don’t they do that for their customers in New Zealand? It really comes down to the brand and what they are prepared to do for their customers, which is why you should do some research before you buy your next pair.