A seven-hour hike, sweat, and a trip through the Valley of the Trolls for a 'dream wedding'

Luana Schramme and Bernardo Araujo got married at a remote lake off the Routeburn Track, hiking for more than seven hours to get to their wedding destination.

When you think weddings, you think pampering, gloss and fuss.

You probably don’t imagine a seven-hour slog uphill, sweat and nachos. But that is exactly what one couple chose for their big day when they hiked to the remote Lake Wilson, off the Routeburn Track.

The Valley of the Trolls, complete with swampland and thick tussocks, doesn’t necessarily sound all that romantic either, but for bride Luana Schramme the tramp through the valley to her stunning wedding spot was “magical”.

Ryan Domenico/Supplied Four bottles of bubbly made for heavy lifting for Schramme and Araujo on their hike.

Schramme, 27, and her husband Bernardo Araujo, 29, weren’t alone for their wilderness wedding – they had seven friends, a photographer and a celebrant join them on the 34km trip for the unusual ceremony.

READ MORE:

* Untying the knot: Why professional divorce coaches are in high demand

* Exploring the wonders of the Routeburn Track, one of New Zealand's great walks



While Schramme wasn’t worried about working up a sweat or getting her boutique white dress dirty, she wasn’t always like that.

Before moving to New Zealand from Brazil in 2014, she was a self-described bona fide city girl.

“All I had done in my life up until moving to New Zealand from Brazil was going to shopping malls and sunbathing at the beach,” she said.

“I went from that to dreaming of having my own wedding in the middle of the mountains.”

Ryan Domenico/Supplied Lake Wilson is a stunning spot – but rather remote.

She got her dream on February 18 when she married her man in the most beautiful spot, she said – which made up for the proposal not being quite what she imagined when Araujo, also from Brazil, proposed in a yurt.

“It was very lovely, but it also wasn’t what I hoped for. I hoped he would propose at Lake Wilson.

“It is a really special place. It is just magical.”

The couple, who have been together five years, met in Auckland after Araujo moved to New Zealand in 2016 before moving south to Glenorchy near the Routeburn Track for three years. They are now based in Christchurch, Schramme working in marketing and Araujo for Spark.

Tramping is a special part of their relationship.

“We love hiking so much and this something that really helps our relationship, and we have done it since the beginning,” Schramme said.

“As soon as we got engaged we talked about how cool it would be to hike in with our friends, have a chill ceremony done by one of them, camp and go back the next day.”

On the big day, they left for the walk at 6.30am from the Routeburn Shelter car park for their favourite Kiwi destination.

Getting to the Valley of the Trolls takes effort. Halfway along the Routeburn hike, it can be incorporated as an extra night of camping on the Great Walk, or as a side trip between Routeburn Falls Hut and Lake Mackenzie Hut.

Ryan Domenico/Supplied The couple took full wedding outfits for the service.

“It’s very uphill and off-track, so you need to be an experienced hiker as you need to find your way,” said Schramme.

Despite the hefty hike for their nuptials – which saw the couple perform a little dance every kilometre – it was the perfect entry to marriage.

And like any good wedding there was champagne, along with personalised enamel mugs, “bride” and “groom” T-shirts, wooden signs, personalised muesli bars, and even a chocolate cake for dessert.

“I can’t describe what I felt at that time, knowing I would marry the love of my life in only a couple of hours in that stunning place, and sharing that moment with our beloved friends,” Schramme said of the hike.

“It is always about the journey, you know.

“If you think about the final goal you will never get there, so you really need to focus on each step ... taking in every moment.

“I’ve always been a bit of a dreamer, and since my partner didn’t propose to me at my dream spot, I started dreaming of marrying him up there.”

Ryan Domenico/Supplied The couple took personalised mugs out into the wilderness.

Their parents at home in Brazil were a little surprised by location for their big day.

“Mum got really excited and said, ‘I am going to start training’, but later we decided it would be too dangerous as she has never done anything like this, so we thought it’d be better if they don’t join us,” Schramme said.

“Bernardo's parents said they could wait for us at the Glenorchy Pub to celebrate later as they're not very outdoorsy.

“They are happy but gutted they couldn't really join.”

The couple will now have a second wedding celebration back in Brazil with both of their families.