It all makes sense in the studio, says jeweller Lisa Walker

Jeweller Lisa Walker will appear at the Arts Foundation’s All in for Arts event on March 24 in Ōtaki.

Lisa Walker is one of New Zealand’s most influential jewellers. Her work, which is in public and private collections around the world, uses a range of materials and ideas and always pushes the boundaries.

Walker has won many awards, including the Dutch Francoise van den Bosch Award in 2009, which is regarded as the leading jewellery award in the world, and the Arts Foundation Laureate in 2015.

She will appear as part of the Arts Foundation’s All in for Arts: He waka toi e eke noa nei tātou – a free event series taking place around the country this month. Walker will be sharing how creativity has made a difference to her life in Ōtaki, on March 24. Visit thearts.co.nz for more information.

Favourite TV show

I’m watching The Last of Us at the moment. I love it, it’s a totally gripping tale. I’m really enjoying a lot of the new series and films that are finally starting to get it right with their roles for women.

Favourite restaurant

R&S Satay Noodle House in Cuba St. They have the best chicken noodle soup in the world. I’ve been going there regularly with my family for about 25 years. The same couple have cooked there that whole time and some of the customers have been going there as long as we have, a special place for us.

Favourite song

I couldn’t choose just one song! I listen to a mix of music from Sun Ra to Stereolab to Velvet Underground to Kitty Craft, and sometimes a blast back to my youth with Birthday Party, The Gordons, Siouxsie Sioux, 3Ds.

Book

Francis Upritchard’s newest book, A Loose Hold is utterly beautiful – it’s a look at her projects and works from the last couple of years, so good.

Supplied A few of Lisa Walker’s favourite things.

Piece of art

I’ve got about five drawings from Jacqueline Fraser, Karl [Fritsch, my partner] has given them to me one at a time over the years. They’re from the series she did looking at quotes and accessories/clothing from early famous women film stars - simple drawings drawn onto different squares of fabric, so good. And I’ve fallen in love with Dirk Zoete’s drawings.

Item of clothing

That will definitely be my dresses. As I age and try to figure out how to be comfortable but happy with what I wear, the linen drapey dresses I collect from around the place are perfect.

Podcast

The last one I listened to was The Shamima Begum Story, the intriguing and disturbing story of a 15-year-old girl who snuck into Syria to join Isis. This morning I read how the UK has denied her appeal to reinstate her UK citizenship, hairy stuff. I’ve been really enjoying Culture Vulture, by Shit You Should Care About.

They have this chatty relaxed “unprofessional” funny thing going that I really enjoy, and it’s such a brilliant insight into young womens’ brains today. Some of the writing I do myself has always had elements of this kind of lightness, and my work too. I’m noticing some nice influence that’s seeping into my work from this podcast.

Movie

Power of the Dog I would say. Incredible set, plot and character twists, and our very own Dame Jane Campion.

Supplied Lisa’s favourite movie, Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.

Smell

Definitely after it’s been raining in the bush.

Destination

I still want to visit Egypt one day, those pyramids. Otherwise my favourite destination is Munich where I lived a long time. I went to art school there, got together with Karl there, and it’s where my children were born, it’s like a second home. Also there’s Opoutere in Coromandel. We go there every summer and it’s a magic place, you turn into a tree after a few days.

Job

I worked a shitload of part-time jobs up until about my mid-30s, while supporting my studies and jewellery making - cleaning, factory work, cafes, hotels. I finally figured it out financially and have been working full-time on my jewellery for a couple of decades now.

Every day in my studio delving into my art, that’s my favourite. Some of what I do is boring, like making lists or packing work. There’s other things I love - making books, hanging with other artists and gallery people, travelling, doing exhibitions. But being there in the studio, that’s where it all makes sense.