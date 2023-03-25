NZTrio's Somi Kim on Jennifer Coolidge, good cheese, and living the dream

Pianist Somi Kim plays alongside Amalia Hall and Ashley Brown as NZTrio. Kim is a sought after chamber musician, song accompanist and is in demand around the world.

She made her debut with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in 2021 and the NZTrio, known for its edgy repertoire, venue ambiance, and post-concert manaakitanga, won a Tūī for Best Classical Artist at the 2017 Vodafone NZ Music Awards.

NZTrio are performing all year across the country, see a full list of concerts at nztrio.com

Somi shares a few of her favourite things...

Song

Me at the Museum, You in the Wintergarden by Tiny Ruins. I love that it’s set in a place I know well in Tāmaki Makaurau. Hollie’s [Tiny Ruins’ singer/songwriter] music is so comforting, yet full of emotional sensitivity… I’ve been listening to this album obsessively for about a month now.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Vintage Five Forks cheese. Life is too short for bad cheese. It’s sweet, nutty, and a little crunchy inside. Yum!

Book

Crying in H Mart. I was weeping for most of it. An exquisite story of family, culture, grief, food and endurance, this memoir by American-Korean Michelle Zauner really hit home for me as a Korean-Kiwi. It’s a real story about real people, written in the most compelling way.

Item of clothing

My wedding dress that I thrifted from the SPCA op-shop in Hastings just after Christmas. I love that it has its own secret history and can’t wait to wear it for my special day. I plan to donate it to another op-shop afterwards - kind of like the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.

TV show

We binge-watched two seasons of The White Lotus in a week. I was so tired by the end because of the sleep deprivation. It was worth it though, the best series I’ve seen since Succession.

The dark comedy and surprising plot twists had me hooked. Also, I love Jennifer Coolidge. Her heartfelt speech at the 2023 SAG Awards had me bawling.

Podcast

Poog with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak. It’s a truly hilarious yet intellectual investigation of today’s wellness culture by two comedians/best friends. One of my best friends from my time in London got me into it - it reminds us so much of our dynamic and friendship.

Movie

I love all the Studio Ghibli films. Although I do have a terrible habit of falling asleep in the middle of watching a movie… It drives my partner insane. I don’t get a lot of down time to watch movies, so when I do I associate it with having time off and relaxation.

Smell

Masion Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt. A little niche, it reminds me of petrichor in a mysterious forest. Earthy and delicious.

Destination

After being on the road for various concerts, there’s nothing better than being at home with family and friends.

Weekend ritual

Being a musician, I’m away a lot on the weekends performing. But when I have a Saturday (morning) off, my partner and I like doing a brisk walk up Maungawhau/Mt Eden, stick on Maraba Blue by Abdullah Ibrahim (absolute chill tune) and make my special saucy shakshuka recipe. It’s a vibe.

Person

My mum.

Job

This one! Being the pianist for NZTrio. I was living in London and freelanced for about five years, travelling all around Europe and collaborating with some pretty special musicians.

But NZTrio is the only job I would have moved back to New Zealand for, it’s my dream job. It’s pretty crazy if you think about it, getting paid to make music with your friends and create art, every day, all the time. I feel incredibly lucky.