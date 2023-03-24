Opportunities are blooming for Palmerston North florist

Jessica Cooper has won the chance to show her floristry skills to an international audience.

A Palmerston North florist who put a fresh spin on a wrist corsage for a school ball has won a trip to the International Melbourne Flower and Garden Show starting on April 29.

Jessica Cooper has been working for two years with Floral Collaborative owner Cheryl James, and is making stellar progress towards achieving a diploma in floristry.

James describes her as Palmerston North’s best-kept secret, with her hard work and creativity opening exciting opportunities for her.

Cooper is one of two New Zealand florists who have won the trip to Melbourne with NZ Professional Florists president Megan Parker.

The brief for her winning creation was to design and make a wrist corsage for a school ball to match a dress of navy chiffon.

Cooper created a back-story for her model, with a father who was a jeweller giving her a special piece of jewellery to wear to the ball.

She then incorporated a tiny bud and spray as a ring piece connected to the wrist piece with the silver chain.

Her win came on top of recently gaining an Ethel Black Award to continue her fourth level written and practical studies to complete her diploma.

The Melbourne show, at the Carlton Gardens and Royal Exhibition building, will provide Cooper with opportunities to learn and gain inspiration from international florists, and also to help showcase what New Zealanders could do.

The team of three have been challenged to design a 3-metre by 3-metre wedding display including an arch, a table centrepiece, Cinderella chair and bouquet.

The flowers and materials will be sourced in Melbourne, but Cooper so far had few clues about what she would be asked to work with.

The three women will also have a half hour slot on stage to demonstrate creating a piece of floral art to an audience that could number in the dozens or hundreds.

Cooper had volunteered to spend some time in the flower market at the show helping people select blooms to buy and take home.

She said she had loved every aspect of floristry since she had first found an Open Polytechnic course and started learning while she was on maternity leave and looking for an alternative to her previous work in hospitality.

The international show would focus on creativity beyond studies and shop work.