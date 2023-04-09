Timaru couple to display miniatures again to raise money for Cancer Society

John and Fern Oliver create miniature houses. John Oliver speaks about the couple's hobby in January, 2021.

They may be miniature displays, but their impact has been massive for a Timaru couple raising money for the Cancer Society.

For the past seven years, John and Fern Oliver have been making miniature houses and other displays with minute details. The houses are intricately detailed right down to cutlery and plates, and patterned wallpaper and furniture.

John has also recently got into 3D printing, adding another dimension to the hobby.

Next week the pair will take their displays to Timaru’s Bluestone Hall where they can be viewed for a gold coin donation to the South Canterbury Society – a cause close to the couple’s heart.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John and Fern Oliver are once again displaying their miniatures for a cause close to both their hearts.

The Olivers have both been impacted by cancer – John’s first wife, Catherine, died from breast cancer in 1983, and Fern has also survived cancer.

“Children and older people are all just fascinated when they see the displays,’’ Fern said.

It is the second time they have displayed their miniatures for the Cancer Society – and the pair say they have lots of new creations to show off.

When John retired as the caretaker at Craighead Diocesan School and, a carpenter by trade, he wanted a hobby to keep him busy.

“I would make doll houses with kitsets from Trade Me,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Inside a miniature kitchen in one of the couple’s homes.

Fern, who had made cardboard dioramas many years ago, got involved as John had left some kitset boxes in the conservatory.

“He didn’t get on with it and I wondered if I could make something again.’’

After making her own house out of cardboard boxes, the pair decided it was a hobby they could enjoy together with John building the houses and Fern doing the sewing jobs such as the curtains.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fern Oliver does all the sewing for the houses.

Between the pair they have created an array of houses, dioramas and display boxes – so many houses they are no longer able to fit them all into their home.

The recent addition of 3D printing about 18-months ago had allowed the pair to do a variety of different shapes and items, and had been a self-taught process for John.

While they enjoyed the hobby, the pair said the intricate work could be frustrating, and sometimes the kitsets did not come with clear instructions.

During the fundraiser six houses will be included in the display, lots of dioramas, and a water wheel.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A house bus features in one of the displays.

Also part of the display is a house built completely by hand that was given to the couple.

They were looking forward to the week of displaying their work and hoped as many people as possible would visit.

Fern will also have some costume jewellery for sale.

South Canterbury Cancer Society centre manager Leola Wilson said it is “so great to be able to have this fundraiser running again’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fairies in a diorama.

“It has been a while with Covid, but we are so incredibly grateful to John and Fern who put hours into making these miniatures.

“We would love families to come out and support this and see the incredible work that they both put their heart and soul into.’’

Miniatures Display will run from 10am to 4pm, April 10 to April 14 at the Bluestone School Hall.