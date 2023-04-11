'The secret is I never stopped': Page siblings celebrate another 100th birthday

Pat Page of Nelson celebrated her 100th birthday with her brother Trevor Page, who is 103, and flew down from Napier.

Pat Page wouldn’t describe her relationship with her brother Trevor as a close one.

“Certainly not,” she said. “We fought a lot.”

Despite that, 103-year-old Trevor flew down from his Napier home to celebrate his younger sister’s 100th birthday on Easter Monday, which she marked with about 30 family members and friends.

The siblings couldn’t quite agree when it was they last got together, but it was likely about three years ago, with phone calls in between.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Pat Page says her brother Trevor “doesn't seem to have changed”.

“He doesn't seem to have changed,” Pat said.

The party was a good opportunity to catch up with extended family from far and wide, Trevor said.

“It’s only funerals and weddings we see each other at now.”

“Both are usually fun,” Pat said.

Pat and Trevor grew up near Melrose House. They were two of five siblings, and their father, George Page, was Mayor of Nelson from 1935 to 1941.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff âMum and Dad had ideas about healthy living,â Trevor said.

The pair remembered a childhood full of hearty food and fresh air.

“Mum and Dad had ideas about healthy living,” Trevor said. That meant garden-grown vegies, apple pies and dumplings. And exercise.

“Every morning we used to run up the Grampians before breakfast,” Pat said.

The siblings slept on the veranda year round, wrapped up warm when the weather was cold.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff âThe secret is I never stopped,â Pat said of her long life.

There was only one warm room in the house, where the family would gather, “Mum darning socks; she always seemed to be doing that”, Pat said.

Pat trained as a teacher, and went on to work at several schools and institutions around Nelson, including the Nelson Health Camp, Auckland Point and Stoke schools.

In 1950, she went to the United Kingdom, where she worked in a shop near Bournemouth and relieved in a series of schools. This included a school for “disturbed children”, and another for children at risk of tuberculosis, where lessons were all taught outside.

“The food was decent, to fatten them up, lots of cream and butter. I got fat, too.”

Trevor worked as a wireless mechanic for the Royal NZ Air Force during the war. Later, he worked for an electroplating company​ in Wellington, before starting his own business in Gisborne.

He loved working, and retired in his mid-70s.

Two years ago, Trevor featured on Stuff, when he celebrated his 102nd birthday on Napier’s Sugar Loaf Hill. Six weeks out from his 104th birthday, Trevor still climbed the hill every weekday morning, he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff A few weeks out from his 104th birthday, Trevor Page still climbs Napier’s Sugar Loaf Hill each week day.

The siblings were often asked about the secret to a long life.

“The secret is I never stopped,” Pat said.

Trevor cited a healthy upbringing: exercise and good food. “Meat and three veg has still got a lot going for it.”

Sometimes, Pat watched people running around and envies them their mobility, she said.

”People should enjoy their bodies while they’ve got them.”

But all the same, there’s plenty to be thankful for, she said. “Youth isn't all that marvellous: old age can be very good.”