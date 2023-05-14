Five ways to improve your libido, according to an Auckland sex coach

Sofie Louise wants women to know how to love themselves fully - including their sexual selves, to get the "sex life of their dreams."

Sex is among the most natural parts of life – so why can it be so hard for some of us to get excited about it?

Women’s sex and libido coach Sofie Louise says our sexuality is an integral part of ourselves.

And while some happily forgo sex, for others going without can be a painful experience.

READ MORE:

* A male contraceptive pill could be available in 5 years

* 'We’re missing a pretty key ingredient' - Lesbian couple explain their journey to have a baby

* Strip club dancers to step up action with Parliament protest on Sunday



“We don't all need to be having sex,” Louise, who is based in Auckland, said.

“But I think it is interesting to get curious about why that desire isn't present because it is such a taboo thing.”

A 2007 study from Australia found 54.8% of women surveyed about whether they had sexual difficulties reported a lack of interest in having sex.

The Australian Study of Health and Relationships found 27.3% of women and 5.6% of men reported not finding sex pleasurable.

Paramount Pictures Trailer for the 1984 The Joy of Sex

One-fifth (20.3%) of women and 2.4% of men reported physical pain during sex, while 35.9% of women and 14.2% of men worried about how their body looked.

For the last two years, Louise, 23, has been helping clients figure out where their libido went and how to bring it back.

It’s a personal mission. Years ago, she experienced a loss of libido herself, and it was more affecting than she expected.

She hired a sex coach and joined in a two-month-long group programme.

“I felt like I walked out of that group program a completely different woman,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff “I think it is interesting to get curious about why that desire isn't present,” Louise said.

”Yes, I was having better sex and experiencing more pleasure, but I was also much more confident and much more able to set boundaries, I was having better relationships.

“I was so much happier in every single part of my life when I addressed this one aspect of my health,” she said.

That’s because possibly underlying low libido, or sex drive, are a raft of concerns like poor self-esteem, low confidence, unhappiness, anxiety or depression, Louise said, which all play their part to stamp down on desire.

“You can't untangle the connection between your sexual self and who you are in the rest of your life.”

A low libido in and of itself isn’t always a problem, Louise said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sofie Louise is a women’s sex and libido coach.

“But if it leaves women feeling like they are broken or feeling like they are not as much of a woman any more, being worried that they're never going to want sex again or that their partner is going to fall out of love with them or cheat on them or anything like that, that's when it becomes a problem.”

And while part of re-learning to love sex can be about experimenting with sex toys or fresh positions, it’s more often about learning what it means to be sexual, or think of yourself as a sexual person.

“The most important thing is looking at the limiting narratives and beliefs that are stopping you from having the sex life of your dreams or looking at the shame that exists inside of you that is taking away from your desire,” she said.

“It really is about what is happening within, what you're telling yourself about what it means to be sexual, the ways that you are approaching sex, the stories that you have heard about sex that maybe you need to rewrite.”

So, here are Sofie Louise’s five things to try right now to “bring your libido back to life”:

Take a month-long sex hiatus

It sounds counterintuitive, but for those in relationships it can relieve the pressure and obligation and make space for other intimacy, Louise said.

Take the pressure off, and many women feel more relaxed about being close with their partner.

“A lot of women in relationships who are experiencing a lack of libido will not kiss their partner in the evening before bed because they're concerned that that will get their partner turned on and lead to something that they don't want to happen.

“So if you take sex off the table, suddenly there is more freedom to kiss your partner and cuddle them without fear of where it's going to lead. That physical touch and intimacy is so important to generate a feeling of connection with your partner, to generate desire and to eventually lead to sex.”

Schedule weekly time together

Imagine once a week, it’s just you and your partner, with no distractions. Louise said carving out this time was essential, no matter what time of day it was.

If that means getting a babysitter or locking your phone in a safe - do it, and do something together - whether that’s going for dinner, having a bath together, reading to each other or telling each other what you love about the other person.

“It's a really beautiful way to sort of expand the definition of foreplay to include things beyond just making out and touching each other. Intimacy outside the bedroom leads to an abundance of intimacy and desire inside the bedroom,” she said.

“This really important connection and feeling cared for, feeling like your partner is paying attention to you and listening to you, all of that can lead to more desire and more physical intimacy.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Feeling cared for and like your partner is paying attention is an important part of cultivating desire, Louise said.

Triple your time spent on foreplay

Louise said most people don’t prioritise foreplay, and could do with doubling or tripling the time they spend on it.

For women, this actually gives them the time they need to get turned on. Unlike men who experience spontaneous desire, women experience desire responsively.

“Gradually over time, desire builds up in response to sexually relevant stimuli like a make out session, massage or even good conversation.”

Plus: “More foreplay means that there is more time for blood flow in your vagina to increase, and that is an essential ingredient for more pleasure.”

Write a ‘turn on menu’

Knowledge is power, Louise said.

“A lot of women don't actually know what turns them on. Maybe they know what used to turn them on, but that might be totally different now, or maybe they just never had any idea of what gets them ticking.”

This exercise allows you to discover information about yourself, but also to share with your partner as you explore what turns you on.

Once you’ve got that menu down – literally, write it down – consider bringing out a “sex smorgasboard,” Louise said.

“Things like a feather or some rope or lingerie, chocolate music, toys, oil, anything at all, potential things that are going to help you to feel turned on and just explore, play around without any pressure for anything to work – the key is just to explore and have fun with it.”

Ask for help

For some, changing things up when it comes to sex could be what’s needed to restart a slow libido, or get you and your partner excited about sex again.

But for others, underlying issues, trauma or shame could be getting in the way.

“There can be all sorts of different things at play that can be perhaps tricky to address on your own,” she said.

“But with the help of some outside support it can be easy and can be really enjoyable to go through that process of reconnecting with your libido.”

Sex coaches, therapists or psychologists are all able to help, she said.