A middle-aged man went to Dunedin's infamous Hyde St party and survived. This is what he learned

Inside the 2023 Hyde St Party, featuring an interview with OUSA president Quintin Jane.

Wally was hiding in plain sight, fake cops got selfies with real police, and some students drank a mysterious drink called ‘borg’ – welcome to Dunedin’s annual Hyde St Party.

It started off badly. I was running late.

Without the fedora with ‘Press’ on the side, I had to think of a new costume; and fast.

There was nothing else for it, I went ‘disguised’ as a middle-aged man.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Witches claim the street at the Hyde Street Party.

It was in a closed-off street.

I was handed a pass emblazoned with the word ‘media’. I cursed, I should have brought the fedora after all.

Outside the entrance to Hyde St I met the Otago University Students’ Association president Quintin Jane​, who was also dressed as himself. Respect.

Saturday marked the 10th year the student association has hosted the party, now a ticketed-only event limited to 3800 party goers. There appeared to be no cake to celebrate the milestone, but there was a free BBQ offering bacon butties. It is a Dunedin thing.

The association’s involvement meant the event, which once faced the axe after a few high profile incidents (think drunk students on buildings), could now be run safely.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Plastic bottles were popular at the Hyde Street Party.

Ticket holders, or at least those with a wristband, had to be in the venue by 1pm before it became a one-way door policy.

Not so lucky for the middle-aged man with a ‘media’ sticker.

I had one hour from 10am-11am to uncover the real Hyde St.

At that time there was only a few hundred people on the street, and by people I mean Where’s Wally, a coven of witches, Peaky f...... Blinders, fake cops (possibly undercover), and a convent of nuns.

But they were all letting off steam as a band played a series of songs I actually knew.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Thing One, left, and Thing Two.

Turns out the singer was on the association’s executive, and sources tell me she is not only a good singer, but can hold down a meeting. Respect.

Most of the students spoken to spent about $20 on their costumes, but the secondhand suits for the Peaky Blinders’ crew cost a bit more. It is an investment in their future, I tell them helpfully. Dad advice activated.

Another source of interest was when the partygoers started drinking.

Compared to St Patrick’s Day, which was arguably now the biggest party on Dunedin’s already infamous student party calendar, revellers tended to pace themselves for Hyde St.

Of course, it helps to have a visible presence of emergency services staff, and security to keep-out any interlopers without the appropriate wristbands or media credentials on their respective fedoras.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Nuns having fun at the Hyde Street Party.

But what was different was what many of the students were drinking.

That’s when I hear about the mysterious drink known as ‘Borg’.

I’m in. I’m so bloody in.

Borg, I learn, is a popular drink beloved by students. It involves several items, including an electrolyte and some liquor poured into a milk container.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Where's Wally? At the Hyde Street Party.

I then hear the worst four words in the English Language: ‘’It’s big on TikTok.”

I feel old.

To make myself feel better I compliment a senior police officer on his costume. It works.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff One of many photographs for Constable Nick Turner, left, at the Hyde Street Party.

The band is now playing a 2008 song from Kings of Leon, with most of those at Hyde St at primary school when it came out.

I feel even older.

Time to go home. For those partying at Hyde St, I salute you.