Westminster Abbey is prepped for the coronation with no detail overlooked

The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.

After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.

Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.

We’ve seen Westminster Abbey full of colourful rich and famous people invited to royal weddings, including the wedding of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Wales in 2011. And we have seen it in full funeral mode, with black-dressed guests and the most sombre service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II just last September.

And now, it’s once again decked out in full splendour for the biggest spectacular ever – the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, tonight New Zealand time.

The Royal family has just released a video showing just how spendid it all is – the King’s Coronation Chair is central. They earlier released a video of staff behind the scenes preparing for the big day.

Charles will take an oath to uphold the law and the church before being anointed with holy oil while sitting in the Coronation Chair on top of the Stone of Destiny.

Dan Kitwood/AP A view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King's coronation.

Don’t expect to see much while this goes down, though. In keeping with tradition, a screen will provide “absolute privacy” for this very public, televised part of the formalities.

The King will then be presented with orbs, swords, sceptres and a ring that all make up part of the Crown Jewels. He’ll then be crowned with the St Edward’s Crown (although he’ll leave wearing a different one).

The Stone of Destiny is a 150kg block of sandstone was stolen from the Scots about 700 years ago by Edward I.

Legend has it the stone was said to roar with joy once it recognised the true monarch, and the stolen stone was turned into a throne for British Kings.

It was later given back to Scotland, but was shipped in for the King’s big day and even gets to sit atop its own coronation chair.

SUSANNAH IRELAND King's Bodyguards for Scotland and members of Royal Company of Archers Alex Baillie-Hamilton, left, and Paul Harkness stand guard by the Stone of Destiny, during a welcome ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023.

SUSANNAH IRELAND The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Susannah Ireland/Pool Photo via AP)

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The coronation chair is adorned with lions on all four feet.