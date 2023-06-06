Art is work: How artists make it happen

This story is from the team at thespinoff.co.nz.

A survey released last week by Kantar Public on behalf of Creative New Zealand and NZ on Air estimated that just over half of creative professionals are satisfied with their career, and the same amount have experienced burnout in the past year. The main reasons given for that burnout are a low and inconsistent income, with just a quarter of all creatives being able to live comfortably on their present income.

The research paints a starker image when it comes to the actual dollar amount—what artists are paid for the work they do. The surveys found the median total income for creative workers, across all artforms and practices, was $37,000 (although creative work only makes up $19,500). Compare that to the median total income of the average New Zealander, which sits at $61,000. Only 35% of those professionals believe they are fairly compensated, with a full 33% outright believing they are not fairly compensated.

Ezra Whittaker Artists enrich our communities, open windows to stories and experiences, and bring us all that little bit closer together.

"We know that New Zealanders' support arts, culture and creativity more than ever, and the value of artists' work is felt and seen by communities across Aotearoa every day," says Stephen Wainwright, Chief Executive, Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa.

"We want to make real progress towards fairer remuneration and conditions for artists, but this will require fresh, collective thinking and action," he says. "We can make changes to the way we support our artists so they can do what they do best—create art that challenges, inspires and connects us."

"A key part of this is helping to build New Zealanders' understanding about the reality of artists' lives and everything that goes into making their valuable work happen."

Art is a passion, and for many, it can be a hobby that brings plenty of joy, whether it is to an artist making it, or an audience engaging with it. For those who have devoted their lives to art, it's work. That's true of all art forms—whether it's painting, live performance, video game development, musical composition, sculpting, or writing.

A step towards art, and therefore our artists, being valued is for the amount of work that they do to be fully appreciated. It's difficult, nearly impossible, to appreciate something without understanding it. That's where our new series, Art Work, comes in.

Art Work aims to demystify the work that an artist does in their average week. Eight of New Zealand's leading artists, ranging from the visual arts to literature to dance to those who work across various artforms, will tell us, in their own words, what their work week looks like.

The one thing they share in common? They all work, and ultimately, the work they make is for us. They enrich our communities, open windows to stories and experiences, and bring us all that little bit closer together. We want to let them tell you how they get it done, and what it takes to sustain them.

Art Work: How Ana Scotney gets it done

Ana Scotney is an actor and interdisciplinary artist, hailing from Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Ana (Ngāti Tāwhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe) has won multiple awards for her theatre work, and has been the recipient of the Te Tumu Toi New Zealand Arts Foundation Springboard Award, where she was mentored by Dame Gaylene Preston. Most recently, she has been a student at A Wave in the Ocean, Jane Campion's pop-up film school, and has toured her show ScatterGun: After the Death of Ruamoko, to critical acclaim. She also makes music under the moniker Kōtiro, and recently co-hosted her Voyager Media Award-winning podcast True Justice, which focuses on people who have lived under the criminal justice system.

Ana shares insights into her work week and life as an artist.

The start of the week

My pre-work rituals are important! I live in Mount Victoria, and if the weather's fine, I'll go out swimming with my little ocean swimming group The Washing Machines, which is this chill WhatsApp group, and then we'll usually go for coffee at Lola Stays or Geronimo on Marjoribanks Street, which is where I'll start the process of going into work mode for the day.

It's usually random stuff, like addressing admin for a forthcoming show, or invoicing, all of that kind of niggly stuff that I'll try and tackle on the front-end. It's the same for any freelancer, right? It just depends on what you've got sitting there in that first bout of admin for the week.

If I'm high res, I'm up at 6.30, and swim like 2km in the moana. But if I'm feeling a little low-format, like 8-bit as opposed to like a high-quality PDF, then the day will start either with some Buddhist chanting to psychically ground me, or I'll sleep a little longer and then hiss into the city to go and get a coffee and start tackling those emails.

When she's working as an actor on a script

Script work for me at the moment looks like just taking a good couple of hours, or however long it takes, to read a piece in its entirety, then I'll read it again, make some notes and then give feedback to the writer or the director or whoever's made it. Then, if someone's sent me references to watch, as well, I'll just try and really go in on those. So if I'm looking at a horror, which is well outside of my territory, I know I'm going to have to cover more mileage to actually get there.

This process can be as simple as going and looking at two or three features for 2024 or '25, bearing in mind that the process for a writer developing a feature, or even a short, can take years. Like, they're not necessarily confirmed, or I haven't necessarily booked them, but I'll go and get them professionally printed at Harvey Norman, get them bound so that I just have them as they are being developed. I feel protective for writers as I'm printing them. Like, "don't look!"

It's about respecting the breadth of time it takes for that individual to conceptualise, actually write, get funding for, then execute, and realise it's like the least that I can do is like read your script every few months or years when you've got an update and keep track of it for you and be like, "this was really strong here, where did it go? Why did you delete Mrs. Whoever?"

Virginia Woods-Jack "The bulk of the mahi in that middle bracket of the week is that wānanga," says Ana.

When making her own mahi

The bulk of the mahi in that middle bracket of the week is that wānanga and really workshopping whatever project is at the foreground of my mind, whether it's Scattergun, True Justice or something else. I find that opening that rehearsal at 10 or 11 and closing at 2pm, that's heaps.

But if I'm working on music, because it's based on my friend Thomas' (Arbor, music producer) availability, then we might just have a couple of informal sessions on a Wednesday or Thursday evening at Pyramid Club, which is where he has a recording studio. I lean into the evening time bracket to work with him, and then the days will be for rehearsing either for that film mahi or sovereign rehearsal periods for my original work.

Virginia Woods-Jack For Ana, the admin that comes with freelancing is the hardest part of the job.

The hard stuff

It's the unsexy back-end of all of the admin that comes with all of the freelancing. It makes up the majority of the job, so communicating with venues, making budgets, making applications or like writing proof of concepts for applications for stuff, sending invoices.

For example, it's the end of the financial year and I've got all my GST or whatever stuff looming. At the same time, I have like a week or something that I need to get back to a director based in the UK to give him notes on his script which he's hoping to shoot in 2024 that I'll potentially act in. And then it's also that I need to get back to everyone from the Whakatāne Art Gallery about when we're next doing for ScatterGun. And then get a press junket of footage together for Marnie (Karmelita, creative director of NZ Festival) that she can show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival people. Also I need to have my next script ready to shoot for Campion Movie School!

It's never one specific thing, but it's the conglomeration of the admin mind needing to be on, as well as the creative mind. There's the expectation on one's self and to deliver to everyone that all cylinders will be consistently charged and ready to fire.

Towards the end of the week

I have a Taurus moon, so my home environment is vitally important to me, and because what we do as artists is so front-facing, having a flat whānau is really important to me. So doing shared dinners with my flatties is important, going to a gig, or having a few drinks with the girlies, but more recently, it's been cool getting back into going back into missions.

Me and my friend Michael recently walked the Jumbo Holdsworth Circuit, in the Tararua ranges and me and my homegirl Lily (Paris West, Mermaidens), and Maddie Weston, we have this little crew called the Sea Hag Summit, and we have these quarterly or bi-annual summits where we come together on the South Coast, or out at Makara Beach, with a cast iron skillet and we make a bonfire and we cook saussies and go in on the AGM. We're just like, "What's going on? Where are you at?" and have a high-key heart to heart.

It's so restorative and so important. We had our first Hags "Away Game," and walked a section of the Heaphy together, last year. It was lit.

Virginia Woods-Jack "The beauty, radiance and radness of what we do is that aspect of travelling, and not being fixed in one place," says Ana. "Sometimes I clock a feeling of agency, and a feeling of freedom that I really cherish."

The support that's crucial to her success

Firstly, I had rad foundation here in Wellington, which came through being a part of Long Cloud Youth Theatre when I was a teenager and finding a community at that seminal age where your self concept and identity is still taking form. A lot of the people that I trained with in Long Cloud are still really close friends and collaborators today.

Going to Toi Whakaari was also seminal in terms of developing as a performer and as a storyteller, and one thing I took for granted at that time was training in a place which had a pedagogy that was derived from kaupapa and tikanga from Manutukei Marae.

But the things that have helped me in my career are my tuakana, my elders Coco Solid, Jackie (Van Beek), Maddie (Sami), Ains (Gardiner), Puti (Lancaster), Briar (Grace Smith), just to name a few, and then the homies of my generation. Through being raised in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, it's the people who have made this career and lifestyle, and dare I say vocation, too fun to drop out of.

What makes the work worth it

The beauty, radiance and radness of what we do is that aspect of travelling, and not being fixed in one place. It's like getting back from Whakatane a few days ago, taking Scattergun to perform for whanau in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and into the mountains in Te Urewera after that, or being able to go with Bad Behaviour to Sundance, SXSW and New York. The thing that I love is telling stories from our place from Aotearoa and being able to do that in a local and international way. That's the sexy front-end of this thing that I love.

Even though there are certainly moments where the stress of needing to output in all of these different facets exhausts—because it is literally like performance, being expected to show up and deliver like an athlete, and it can be a lot for the nervous system—but within that, sometimes I clock a feeling of agency, and a feeling of freedom that I really cherish.

There's also the very sort of literal and practical surplus and deficit of what we do, financially. Needing to be sharp and tuned into dealing with budgets and dealing with people who work in that very mathematical, Gregorian realm is not a native space for me, so all that shit gets overwhelming at times, but I just think there is something that is so heartening for me about knowing, "Yeah but actually Ana, this is towards you being able to do what you love", which is telling stories and making people reflect on stuff that is lived and experienced, by people or communities that might be diverse from them.

So within that Gregorian cycle of a week, what I cherish is those private, little psychic blocks where I realise I'm doing something that I legitimately love, and that my life is lit, I'm mad grateful, and it's all part of that.

As told to Sam Brooks

This content was created as part of the Art Work series, a campaign by The Spinoff and Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa. The views represented are those of individual writers. Read Creative New Zealand and NZ on Air's research, conducted by Kantar Public, on the sustainability of careers in the creative sector here: Profile of Creative Professionals 2022.