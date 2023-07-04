Ten ways to navigate the cost of living crisis

While rising costs can be challenging, every step counts when it comes to saving money.

This is the second in a series of articles to help you understand and navigate the cost of living crisis.

For more than a year, prices have risen significantly for New Zealanders, at the petrol pump, the supermarket, and rising bills across the board. While it can be challenging dealing with the cost of living crisis, every step counts when it comes to saving money.

Here are some simple hacks and cost-saving tips to offset rising living costs and keep more cash in your pocket:

1. Create a budget

Step number one on the road to healthy household finances is creating a budget. Laying out your spending and saving plan in black and white is a great start. A good budget can provide insight into potential savings and where you can trim expenses.

Download the ASB budget template to get a complete picture of your household income and outgoing, or head to ASB's budgeting hub for great budgeting tips.

2. Keep track of subscriptions

Are you an entertainment junkie with multiple subscriptions? Is there one that you could live without?

Keep track of your subscriptions so you can decide what you need and what you don't. You may even have an old subscription you've forgotten about, or something that doesn't get much use any more.

With ASB Card Tracker, you can view your ASB Visa card subscriptions in one place, and the shops and services where your card details may have been stored.

SUPPLIED Decluttering clothes and any sports equipment is a good way to make some extra money to put towards savings.

3. Review gear you no longer need

Got golf clubs gathering dust? Or an old surfboard covered in cobwebs? It might be time to review and sell the items you no longer need.

Try selling clothing or old sports equipment and use the money to top up your emergency savings fund. You can sell goods on Neighbourly for free. Check out ASB's saving account options here.

4. Be a savvy spender

Accumulated a healthy amount of reward dollars on your credit card? Why not redeem them and give your bank balance a break?

Credit card rewards programmes can be a great way to get what you want and add some extra spending power. ASB's True Rewards can be earned and used in-store or online at a number of our partner stores.

SUPPLIED Consolidating any debts you might have is a good way to pay off debt more efficiently and could save you money in interest payments.

5. Consolidate debt

Having several debt balances in different places on a range of interest rates can be stressful and mean you're paying more in fees and interest than you need to. See if you're eligible for a debt consolidation loan to pay it off faster and more efficiently.

Prioritise high-interest debt, and make extra payments where possible to get yourself debt-free faster.

Banks including ASB offer consolidation loans to roll debts into one place on a single rate.

6. Look out for habitual spending

When going about your day, be mindful of habitual spending; the small but regular purchases you could probably do without. Cutting back on that daily takeaway coffee, or takeout food could save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars a year. Try not to think about it as 'missing out', stay focused on the savings you'll be making.

Internet banking tools can help you keep track of your spending.

SUPPLIED Watch out for habitual spending on small items like coffee and takeaways or trips to the mall for impulse buys.

7. If you're a homeowner, be prepared

It's important to know what a change in interest rate might mean for your household. The good news is there are things you can do to help prepare.

You can use a mortgage repayment calculator to see what your future repayments might look like. This can help with your household budget so you can see where you could make changes. Or you could discuss your options with your lender to see if you could adjust the way your loan is structured.

Find out more here.

8. Stash some savings for those unexpected expenses

As the old saying goes, try and fix the roof while the sun is shining. Try and have a savings fund for rainy days. It can give you breathing space when times are tough.

With some online banking apps, you can automate your savings and put a little aside for a rainy day. Check out ASB's tips on planning for the unexpected.

SUPPLIED Reaching out for help with money can start with your bank or you might be eligible for government support.

9. Review available government financial support

If you're struggling, there may be some government financial support on hand. Check online to see if your household might qualify for Work and Income support or other benefits.

ASB has a handy tool called Support Finder, to quickly help you find financial support you could be eligible for.

There's also heaps of free advice available for Kiwis online, such as Sorted.

10. Keep desired items in your shopping cart

It might be gorgeous, shiny and new, but do you need it? Give yourself time to think before you checkout with an impulse buy. Sleep on it and keep it in your cart for 24 hours.

For more tips visit ASB's Cost of Living Navigator.

Remember these top ten tips and apply them in your home to make the most of your budget in 2023. Head to the ASB Cost of Living Navigator for tips, tools, and expert guidance, because every step counts in helping you stay on track.

ASB's lending criteria and terms apply.

Debt Consolidation: Minimum loan amount $2,000. Debt consolidation loans cannot be used to repay an existing ASB personal loan or repay loans from friends or family.

True Rewards: ASB Rewards Programme Terms and Conditions apply.