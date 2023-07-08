Crocs in 'sport mode' shouldn't be used for actual sport

Croc owners will be all too familiar with the ‘sport’ and ‘relaxed’ modes of their rubber clogged shoe, but actually wearing them to do sporting activities has been called “absolutely bloody stupid”.

For those new to the different modes of the Croc, ‘sport mode’ is activated when the rubber strap is pulled down at the back to comfort the rear of the foot and give a more firm-fitted feel and ‘support’.

‘Relaxed mode’ is in the name - the strap is moved to the front of the shoe and the Crocs become more like a pair of rubber slippers.

Stuff has had reports of Crocs being used for tramping(!), at the gym, and for other fitness activities.

Podiatrist Bruce Baxter, who has been practising for 39 years, said it was “absolutely bloody stupid” to wear Crocs in a sports environment.

Baxter understood the hype of the ‘sport mode’, describing it as “more snug around the rear of the foot”.

He said they weren’t so bad with the heel strap but “you can see that the centre of gravity changes. When people lower their centre of gravity they’re unstable”.

In a repetitive loading environment like the gym, where people lift weights, run and walk on the treadmill your feet want to feel stable and Baxter said wearing Crocs - even if they were in ‘sports mode’ - was not good enough.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Seen here, ‘relaxed mode’ creates a slipper-like experience, only rubber.

The majority of lower limb injuries Baxter had seen were from foot instability, “so if you’re increasing the instability, then you're increasing the risk”, he said.

Injuries from the humble Croc cost the New Zealand taxpayer $36,351 in the year to March 2023, according to data made available by ACC.

With 51 active Croc-related claims paid out, the shoe was to blame for injuries sustained to all parts of the body. There were 15 foot injuries, eight ankle injuries, and the rest suffered across the body.

The Crocs brand is all for the ‘sport mode’ and has been influencing customers to strap back and lock in when using their Crocs for activities.

Crocs previously tweeted “Bestie are you ok your Crocs aren’t in sport mode” and “It’s a sport mode kind of day isn't it” to followers.

Chris Brine has been a personal trainer for over 10 years and said recently the local gym in Taranaki was full of Crocs.

“It’s mostly teenagers in their Crocs doing exercises. I haven’t seen them do physical running but it’s still not optimal in terms of weight training,” the personal trainer said.

Brine said that if the teens were doing other activities in Crocs, like moving around and running, it could cause long-term issues later in life, especially in their joints.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Personal trainer Chris Brine has seen many people at the gym in Taranaki wearing Crocs.

“You can’t secure them (Crocs) to your feet like you can with shoelaces and you can slip around… it’s just not optimal.”

He explained that squatting shoes are hard soled, either have an elevated heel or flat, are secure on your feet and won't slip. In comparison to Crocs which might be okay for a hard flat sole but they don't offer any security as they are “kinda like a slipper”.