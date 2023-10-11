'Crown Prince of Bungy' Mike Heard breaks record for most jumps in 24hrs, leaping 941 times

Guinness World Record attempt for most bungy jumps in 24 hours

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for most bungy jumps done in 24 hours - taking the leap over 900 times from Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

Mike Heard, who previously held the record in 2017 with 430 jumps, set out on Tuesday morning to take down the current record of 765.

Finishing on Wednesday morning, Heard had managed to exceed his goal of 800 jumps, finishing his attempt with a new record of 941.

It certainly wasn’t easy, Heard said, and going into it, he knew it would be a massive challenge.

“The number of jumps we had to hit, added a whole new level of nerves to this attempt for me”

Heard said he had been determined to bring the record back home to NZ and was stoked with the achievement.

AJ HACKETT BUNGY NEW ZEALAND/Stuff Mike Heard takes the leap off the Auckland Harbour Bridge in his attempt to beat the world record

“The record needed to be here, because bungy was invented in NZ and is a part of our DNA.”

Remembering that really helped Heard stay motivated during the harder jumps, he said.

While he was making the jumps in order to bring home the record, Heard also managed to raise $8,065 for the Mental Health Foundation.”

The MHF is a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Kiwis, he said.

The feat was helped made possible by a big support team.

“To achieve something like this, you need people who will encourage and inspire you, especially when it gets tough,” Heard said.

Co-founder of AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, who operated the bungy Heard set the record on, Henry van Asch said he was delighted the world record returned to its rightful home.

AJ HACKETT BUNGY NEW ZEALAND/Stuff Heard spent 24hrs bungy jumping off the bridge, ending up with a record-breaking 941 jumps

“Nine-hundred-and-forty-one jumps in a 24-hour period is a seriously big effort and I think worthy of not just a world record - but an unofficial title,” he said.

“Congratulations Mike Heard: Crown Prince of Bungy.”

Having worked in the industry for 35 years, van Asch said he had only done a few more jumps than that in his career.

Heard’s fundraiser can be found here.