National Pet Obesity Day: A day dedicated to our overweight pets

Harry the cat went into the Dunedin SPCA tipping the scales at 11.72kg - almost three times the weight he should be.

Friday is National Pet Obesity Day, it’s all about your large and in charge, chunky and funky furry friends but the SPCA have an important message: ‘as pets get bigger, their lives get shorter’.

At a whopping 11.72kg Harry the cat tipped the scales at Dunedin’s SPCA before he started his weight loss journey in August this year.

“We see overweight cats from time to time, but it’s not often one Harry’s size comes through our doors. The poor boy was absolutely huge, and the look in his eyes was so defeated,” SPCA feline lead Emma said.

Harry was put on a premium diet specifically designed to address health issues like obesity and lost 1kg in his first two weeks at the centre.

Unfortunately, Harry’s situation is not unique.

Eleven-year-old pet owner Lulu, from Christchurch, has two British Shorthaired fur babies who are ‘heavy boned’.

“Our black cat Sammy Brown is obese for a normal cat. Mum feeds him, but Dad says to her ‘you shouldn't be feeding him that much’,” she said.

Sammy Brown weighs almost 7kg which his vet suggests is on the ‘larger’ scale.

Lulu doesn’t seem to be worried about Sammy Brown, “he’s got run over and been fine and he’s been stuck up the tree for almost a week with no food before”.

supplied/Stuff Lulu knows her family cat Sammy Brown is “obese” but said if he gets too big she’ll just “feed him less”.

The SPCA sees overweight pets enter their centres “more regularly than we’d like” and found in 2021 about 28% of dogs and 24% of cats in New Zealand were at an unhealthy weight.

“It is easier to prevent weight gain than it is to treat obesity. Maintaining our pets at a healthy weight is important for both the length and quality of our pets’ lives,” SPCA science officer Dr Alison Vaughan said.

Pets that are overweight can have health complications like diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, kidney disease, respiratory distress, high blood pressure and cancer.

According to the SPCA, it can also impact their ability to express natural behaviours like grooming and mobility.

Stuff Harry is currently in a foster home in Dunedin being looked after and keeping his weight on track before he goes up for adoption.

The SPCA recommends two things pet devotees can do to help their furry friends live a full life; maintain a healthy diet and keep them active.

”The life expectancy of an obese dog is up to two-and-a-half years shorter than that of a dog at a healthy weight. The good news is weight loss can improve quality of life for overweight or obese animals,” Vaughan said.

“Many owners show love for their pet through food, but often this is a case of killing with kindness - most animals would instead enjoy playing or interacting with their owner just as much as getting a treat!”

For big boy Harry, he’s on the path to a brighter future. Currently enjoying the love and care of a home environment and its human occupants in his foster home.

Harry is continuing his weight loss journey before getting put up for adoption.

As for Sammy Brown, maybe some cats really do have nine lives.