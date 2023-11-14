Fullhearted farewells for last week of H&Js

H&J Smith head of recruitment, Samantha Cunningham, with some of the roughly 8000 photos that were taken over the store’s 123-year history.

They’re down to 70% off remaining stock for the last week’s trading at H&J Smiths, but many visitors to the store have much more than end-of-an-era bargains on their mind.

It’s a chance to say goodbye.

As part of what has been planned as a graceful exit to the store’s 123-year history in the city’s social firmament, history bays have been set up to display photos and paraphernalia.

But more than that, the store is deliberately given its public the chance to see behind the polished retail face.

Buying manager Vicky Henry said it was a deliberate decision not to concentrate all remaining stock on the ground floor.

“We wanted it to still feel like a department store, so people could still wander around and take in the experience.’’

Michael Fallow/Stuff Still serenading - the animatronic festive reindeer at H&J Smith department store, which closes in Invercargill on November 18.

The plan was to come in from the edges, she said.

Though far from gloomy –it all remains well-lit and shiny – the now vacant areas themselves highlight the sheer scale of the 12,000sqm store.

Some of the scenes are bittersweet. The occasional child still rushes up, but increasingly the two festive animatronic singing reindeer now serenade wide open spaces marked by a few tables, rather than a bustling giftware department.

Some areas have become corrals for scores of undressed mannequins –“at night time they look really weird’’ Henry says – and at the back of the toy department, where old timers will tell you H&Js once had a dance hall, arty crafty works from the famed window and internal displays have been for sale.

Michael Fallow/Stuff All undressed and nowhere to go. Corralled mannequins at H&J Smith department store, which closes in Invercargill on November 18

Special postcard sets are being handed out not just for old time’s sake, but for free.

In some ways, the store has become a place of hugs, as people catch up with familiar faces, and of selfies, many of them at designated areas including a groundfloor space where people can be photographed through a suspended picture frame, in front of a large historic photo of the store.

Staff have been happy to help take these shots, though often times passing strangers have time and again been ready and willing to do the honours and share a few memories.

In the history bays there have been some tears, such as at the sight of loved ones named on the commemoration of store staff who died in the wars.

And tuning forks of recognition have rung from the photos and items reminding people of the experiences of their childhoods and younger days.

Michael Fallow/Stuff Get the picture? A selfie station at H&Js.

“Will all these photos go to a museum?’’ one woman turns to ask Henry as she’s passing one of the bays.

Good question. A big one too, since there are roughly 8000 photos and some of the store’s old timers have been working hard trying to put caption information with them.

“We’re just working through that,’’ Henry answers the curious customer. “But we’ll make sure they’re publicly accessible. They are treasures and we make sure we preserve them.’’

The Smith family has been very keen to make sure that everything was digitised and the images would be available for the public to research.

The woman returns to her inspections. “My mother shopped here all the time. She’s passed away now ... I had my photo taken out there on the footpath.’’