Finger-lickn' good 'wedding of my dreams' for one lucky bride

Cradling a bouquet of deep-fried chicken, Laing Le Wong from Singapore, 32, had a “KFC-themed wedding of my dreams”.

After meeting on a dating app and having their first date at KFC, Le Wong and her now husband, Xie Peng, tied the knot in November with a finger-lickn’ good celebration.

KFC lover Le Wong suffers from a disability that affects the blood vessels in her brain. This has diminished her ability to walk, and she remains in a wheelchair.

Singapore media outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the KFC enthusiast bride emailed the fast-food chain hoping for a courtesy souvenir.

Once KFC Singapore found out about Le Wong’s disability, a local manager decided to do more than just send a gift.

The fast-food joint paid for half of the wedding food and provided the chicken-themed decorations for the reception – which included a beanbag chair fashioned into a life-size iconic KFC Zinger Burger.

Laing Le Wong had a bouquet of KFC deep-fried chicken.

Le Wong’s Kentucky Fried Chicken vision had become a reality with a deep-fried bouquet and an all-poultry buffet.

“I had the KFC-themed wedding of my dreams!!!” Le Wong posted to Facebook, with pictures of her Kentucky Fried Chicken-inspired ceremony.

Singapore KFC paid for half of the wedding food and provided the chicken-themed decoration

“Really cool to have @KFC_SG as part of my special day... Making it a unique and super memorable day,” the bride added.

To commemorate the ceremony the newly-wed couple shared photos in front of their KFC decorations and Le Wong even videoed the infamous bouquet throw with her fried chicken ‘flowers’,