'Heartbreaking': Father blocked from seeing newborn baby due to coronavirus border rules

Gilbert Tong, husband of Lynnette Xu and father of their baby born May 12 this year, has been denied entry to NZ and refused a compassionate or any other type of exemption.

Being on the wrong side of lockdown rules meant Gilbert Tong​ was kept apart from his pregnant wife, then missed the birth of his son Ethan.

A new rule change removing a demand couples take the same flight home might allow Tong in.

But so far, the airline pilot from Hong Kong has only been able to see his New Zealand wife and their one-month-old boy through WhatsApp video calls.

Stuff Nathan and Sandy Parrott were married in Waiheke Island in April 2019. Nathan was initially denied permission to enter NZ to be reunited with his pregnant wife.

The couple said it was still unclear why Tong was denied exemption to see Xu, who is a New Zealand citizen.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders beg for partners to be allowed home as Covid-19 borders remain closed

* Invercargill family split by Covid-19 border restrictions to be reunited

* Appearance of Chinese soldiers on Hong Kong streets 'the first step'



Exemptions have been given to the Avatar film production, construction crews, and relatives of people deemed high-value workers.

Xu, from central Auckland, grew up in New Zealand and lived for two years in Hong Kong.

She and Tong started dating and got married.

LYNNETTE XU/SUPPLIED Gilbert Tong, husband of Lynnette Xu and father of their baby born May 12, has only seen his son Ethan through WhatsApp video calls, and says he's been refused a compassionate or any other type of exemption.

Xu decided she wanted to give birth in New Zealand, citing good healthcare, the prospects of political stability, and support from her parents.

Her obstetrics-gynecology​ doctor told her to leave Hong Kong in early March, saying it would be unhealthy to wait.

Two weeks later, New Zealand entered lockdown.

Tong had no tickets booked, as he usually got them through his airline employer at short notice.

Despite border closures, partners, spouses and children of Kiwi citizens and residents were supposed to be allowed into New Zealand.

But Tong was not allowed in.

SUPPLIED Gilbert Tong, husband of Lynnette Xu and father of their baby born May 12 this year, has been denied entry to NZ and refused a compassionate or any other type of exemption.

"I just assumed that because he's my legal husband, that he'd be exempt," Xu said.

The couple said Immigration New Zealand (INZ) did not explain why it rejected Tong's bid.

The newlyweds guessed it might be because the Government had insisted partners travel on the same flight.

"We just dealt with level 4 and hoped for the best. But at level 3, the border controls were unchanged," Xu added.

And the rules stayed under level 2.

"I was hopeful, because there was always the clause [that] partners of New Zealand citizens could go in, until they said that you have to be on the same flight," Tong told Stuff.

Gregcampbell.photo/Stuff Nathan and Sandy Parrott were married in Waiheke Island in April. But Nathan was stuck in the US until Stuff raised queries.

"It was impossible to ask for Lynnette, who was heavily pregnant, to fly back."

Tong said he'd have no objection to spending two weeks in managed isolation or quarantine.

"At least I know in 14 days I can see them."

On Tuesday, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway​ told RNZ the same-flight rule had been lifted after Cabinet discussions

"It sounds really good but there's not a lot of detail on it," Xu said on Wednesday after hearing of the rule change.

Xu previously approached Epsom MP David Seymour's office for help.

Michael Bradley/FILE David Seymour says the Government had to deal with a rapidly-changing situation, but the plight of some couples kept apart by border closure technicalities typified an "arbitrary" approach to decision-making.

"It's heartbreaking because a first child is such an important time for people," Seymour said on Wednesday.

"To be separated from your primary support, which is your partner, is very tough for Lynnette."

Seymour said Tong had been missing out on his son every day due to the "arbitrariness" imposed on families separated by border closures.

Australian citizen Nathan Parrott was blocked from seeing his wife Sandy, a New Zealand citizen expecting the couple's first child.

After Stuff highlighted his case, Immigration NZ said the door had reopened on Parrott's application.

Seymour, who is also the Act party leader, said all political parties agreed with the basic concept of lockdown.

But he said the Government could've worked harder on allowing more safe activities, rather than "dictating" what was essential.

Stuff sent questions about Xu, Tong and related issues to INZ on Tuesday morning but the agency is yet to respond.

Lees-Galloway on Tuesday told local radio that New Zealand's managed isolation or quarantine capacity was just 3200 places.