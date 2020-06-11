What is the history of 'stick to your knitting'?

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

An Auckland University linguist says the expression "stick to your knitting" can be traced back at least 150 years, but he probably will not be using it again.

Dr Keith Montgomery from Auckland University's linguistics department says the idiom has morphed to mean stick with what you know, but would have originally literally meant stick to your knitting.

RNZ's Lisa Owen asked him if he thought the expression was derogatory.

RNZ National MP Paul Goldsmith, who was accused of casual sexism for saying Jacinda Ardern should stick to her knitting.

