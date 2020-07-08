Andrew 'torn over whether to speak out on Maxwell'

Prince Andrew, pictured with Victoria Giuffre. Giuffre claimed the prince had sex with her while she was just 17 years old - an incident she said was orchestrated by the prince's friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York is agonising over whether to condemn Ghislaine Maxwell after insiders admitted "this is not a good time to make enemies".

The Duke has declined to comment in the days since Maxwell was -arrested and charged with grooming underage girls and sex trafficking them for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The Daily Telegraph understands the Duke is caught in a dilemma over how to proceed, as he tries to save his own reputation while facing the prospect of being questioned by the FBI.

In an infamous Newsnight tv interview at the end of last year, the Duke was roundly criticised for failing to -denounce Epstein, his friend and a convicted paedophile, who had died in a jail in New York while awaiting trial on further charges.

The Duke said he did not regret their friendship because he had met "useful" people through him, but a few days later admitted the association with Epstein was "ill judged" and apologised for it.

But Maxwell, right, has not yet been convicted and crucially could further drag the Duke and others into the ongoing FBI -investigation.

A source said: "Like Voltaire on his deathbed, who was asked by the priest to renounce the devil, he replied: 'This is no time to be making enemies'.

"The same applies to Prince -Andrew. He is damned if he does [condemn Maxwell] and damned if he doesn't.

"This doesn't seem a good time for him to publicly come out and criticise her. It would seem bad -timing to do that now."

Maxwell, 58, has been a longstanding and close friend of the Duke for about 30 years. The Telegraph obtained and published a photograph at the weekend showing Maxwell seated on the Queen's throne at Buckingham Palace in 2002 after being taken on a private tour by the Duke.

COMPOSITE: GETTY IMAGES and AP/Stuff Actor Kevin Spacey and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell enjoyed time at Buckingham Palace as 'guests of Prince Andrew'.

Kevin Spacey, the actor, sat next to her on the Duke of Edinburgh's chair in the Throne Room on the tour set up to greet Bill Clinton, after he had stepped down as US president.

Maxwell is due in court on Friday for her arraignment on four counts of grooming and child sex trafficking and two separate charges of perjury.

The FBI wants to interview Prince Andrew as a witness in the case and has requested assistance from the Home Office to facilitate this.

Prosecutors in the US have accused the Duke of refusing to help them with their inquiries, but his legal team insist they have written five times to authorities offering to co-operate.

His friends fear he is being scapegoated for previous -errors made in the earlier -police investigation into -Epstein, in which the financier received a short prison term in return for a plea bargain.

Maxwell, the daughter of the disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell, is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She has hired among her legal team Christian Everdell, a former New York prosecutor who helped to convict Joaquín Guzmán, known as El Chapo, who was at one time believed to be the world's most powerful drug trafficker, but is now serving a life sentence in the US.

The Duke has hired a team of lawyers led by Gary Bloxsome, a partner at Blackfords law firm, working alongside Clare Montgomery QC, who is widely regarded as Britain's leading expert on extradition law. Her clients have included Augusto Pinochet, the former Chilean dictator, who successfully resisted extradition to Spain 20 years ago.