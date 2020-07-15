Princess Beatrice sits for stunning portrait with famed photographer

Princess Beatrice has released a portrait photograph, a stunning black-and-white image by famed photographer Phil Poynter.

In the image, Beatrice, 31, her wide-eyes are looking directly at the camera, her hair in soft waves around her face.

Philip Poynter Philip Poynter's portrait of Princess Beatrice

In addition to this image, a closeup photo of just her lips adorned with a glittery red lipstick by makeup artist Pat McGrath has also been shared.

Poynter, who has photographed the likes of model Bella Hadid, actress Sandra Oh and singer Selena Gomez, shared the photos on his official Instagram page.

READ MORE:

* Princess Beatrice reveals a time when she felt like she was 'not good enough'

* Princess Beatrice's wedding hits another stumbling block as a result of coronavirus

* The reason behind the low key lead-up to Princess Beatrice's wedding

* Princess Beatrice has star-studded engagement party without Prince Andrew



He said that Princess Beatrice was "kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session" with him, adding: "Here's the result...Stunning!"

The photos will also appear in Chaos SixtyNine magazine.

Princess Beatrice was forced to delay her wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was set to take place on May 29 at St James' Palace in London with a reception to follow at Buckingham Palace gardens.

Tristan Fewings/Getty-Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cancelled their May 29 wedding due to lockdown in the UK.

Before the cancellation there was speculation the couple may choose to hold a smaller, more intimate event but decided to cancel the entire wedding when it became clear that Beatrice's beloved grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip would not be able to attend any such event due to the ongoing risk of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE at the time: "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

With the health crisis continuing around the world, it is unlikely that the wedding will take place this year, although Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson told 9Honey earlier this year: "But, I have never seen Beatrice as happy as she is right now with Edo."

She said it has been a "dream come true" to acquire two new members of the family in her daughters' partners.

Her younger daughter Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Though the date of Beatrice's wedding is uncertain, the Duchess says one thing is for sure: "It will be a smaller occasion than Eugenie and Jack's wedding, because that's what Beatrice and Edo want."

This article was first published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.