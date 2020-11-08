Cancer survivor, 74, who struggled to walk after treatment clocks up 3000km in 10 months

Mike Hart is a cancer survivor who's walking every single day for 12 months to aid his recovery.

It was the first day of December in 2019 when, following another bout of chemotherapy, 74-year-old netball umpire Mike Hart made a pledge to himself - to walk every single day for a year.

By August this year, Hart had already reached 2000 kilometres. By November, he’d ticked off 3000 kilometres.

On Hart’s self-described “best day”, September 25, he racked up 22.2 kilometres.

It’s an accomplishment made all the more remarkable due to the plethora of health issues Hart has battled since the early 2000s, when he was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Mike Hart plans to walk every single day for twelve months to aid his recovery.

In the past two decades, Hart has had various cancers, heart attacks, lung complications and more, often leading to him spending large periods of time in hospital due to multiple radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

Numerous skin cancers have been removed from his head, neck and ears, which eventually led to the loss of his right ear in 2015. He later had a cancerous mass “the same size as [his] fist” removed from his windpipe.

The past few years, he says, have been “really quite scary”.

Hart describes how, when he finished his latest treatment in November last year, he “could barely walk 50 metres” without losing his breath. With very limited mobility he struggled to walk up the three steps to his deck.

STUFF Kate Coatsworth, 34, is walking the Te Araroa Trail to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour patients just four months after finishing treatment for her own cancer.

Fast-forward to today and Hart’s strolling around his Helensville neighbourhood with ease, tallying his kms on his Fitbit.

“I begin the day with a morning walk,” he said, “which usually takes between one and two hours. Then I’ll go for another walk during lunchtime and finish off with one in the evening.”

While he doesn’t let the weather stop him – at times he's ended up “absolutely saturated [due to rain]” – he has only missed one day due to storms.

On that day, he compensated his walking loss by reaching “1.9 kilometres just walking around the house”.

He hasn’t missed a day since.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Mike Hart walks around his neighbourhood in Helensville to get his required kilometres in.

Next year will mark Hart’s 25th Year of umpiring netball, and his commitment to the sport is just as much a testament to his strength, determination and passion as his walking feats.

Between 2017 and 2018 he umpired over 400 games, and, once recovered from his ill health in 2019, he was eager to get back on the courts earlier this year.

Covid-19 restrictions ensured 2020 wouldn’t host the return he had hoped for but, ever the optimist, Hart’s spirit wasn’t dampened.

The silver lining? Less umpiring has meant more time for walking.

Having umpired for the likes of Dairy Flat School, Netball North Harbour and Hibiscus Coast Netball, Hart is well known in netball circles, and his walking achievement has not gone unnoticed by his sporting comrades.

Fellow umpire Jennifer Jordan says she has admired Hart's involvement in local netball over the years and is “proud of his drive and commitment to keep active”.

For others, his tribulations and achievements are recognised on a much deeper level.

“As a cancer survivor myself, I am in awe of how he has made this remarkable comeback,” says Michelle McAteer-Ross, who runs a netball league in Dairy Flat.

“I honestly didn’t think he would live very long after visiting him having a session of chemotherapy. He was so weak when he was visiting our netball games. It really is a miraculous recovery.”

McAteer-Ross describes Hart as someone who “everyone has a soft spot for”.

“Mike is a real gentleman and is thought of with great fondness from all his netball girls.”

Michelle McAteer-Ross/Stuff Mike Hart has spent decades umpiring netball games.

Michelle’s statement is one that rings exceptionally true for Kaitlyn Horne, another fellow umpire who has known Hart since she was 14-years-old.

She first met Hart around seven years ago at the Edith Hopper netball courts, when he was a senior umpire showing her the ropes.

During those seven years Kaitlyn has been witness to Hart’s life, both on and off the netball courts. She’s taken him to multiple hospital appointments and was with him last November when Hart experienced what he calls one of his “worst days”.

They had been meeting for lunch in the city when Mike unexpectedly collapsed.

“We had to take an ambulance to the hospital where he was sedated and had to get shocked with the paddles,” said Kaitlyn. “The entire time he was just asking me if I was okay.”

Hart found out later he had suffered a heart attack.

Kaitlyn Horne/Stuff Kaitlyn by Mike’s side, after he was hospitalised in November 2019 following a heart attack.

Describing her dear friend as “unstoppable,” she recalls a text she received from Hart in August last year, which read: “Still struggling along with my breathing, can only manage about 20 steps max then I need to rest and get my breathing sorted. But I will get there.”

Last week, Kaitlyn received the following: “It's time to celebrate. I have just smashed my goal of 3000km. The last 1000km came in 71 days, and I still have 34 days left to complete my one year of walking.”

In just one year, Hart – health problems in tow - has accomplished more physically than most.

For many, this year has encompassed nothing but terminated gym memberships and lockdown-induced sofa sessions. Hart has walked 3000 kilometres, and counting.

Kaitlyn sums it up with a simple: “Mike is an incredible person.”

“Despite all that he has been through he is always positive. He always welcomes everyone with a hug, he never complains about his health, and he seems so content with his life.”

Ask Hart how he’s doing now, and he’ll respond with something along the lines of: “I’m honestly feeling really, really good.”

He was “provided good results” after visiting a haematologist in January, and, while he’s still waiting to hear back from a few other tests, he assumes “no news is good news”.

According to Cancer Society’s Medical Director, Chris Jackson, research shows keeping active can help those with cancer cope better with treatment.

Alongside making muscles and bones stronger, increasing energy levels, improving mood, speeding up recovery and improving heart health, Jackson says physical activity can also “reduce the risk of some cancers coming back”.

“From what I was like in December, I really have done quite well,” says Hart.

It could be argued “quite well” is an understatement.

Having surpassed the 3000km mark this month, Hart has made it his goal to reach 3,500 kilometres by December.

It is a goal that, if any of his previous accolades are to go by, he will inevitably knock out of the park. No doubt Kaitlyn, Michelle and countless other members of Hart’s netball family will be there alongside him, cheering him on every step of the way.