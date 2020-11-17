Obama says the Queen 'didn't mind' Michelle Obama's 2009 royal protocol breach

Queen Elizabeth II stands with former US President Barack Obama and First Lady of the United States on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England.

Barack Obama has waved away an old row about whether the first lady broke royal protocol by placing a hand on the Queen's shoulder on a state visit, writing in his new memoirs that Her Majesty "didn't seem to mind".

The incident took place when the Obamas visited Britain alongside other world leaders for a G20 summit in April 2009. The former US president discusses the incident in his book A Promised Land, which is published today.

Obama, who then had only been in the White House for three months, recalls how Michelle Obama caused "her own bit of controversy" at the reception in Buckingham Palace.

"She was photographed with her hand resting on Her Majesty's shoulder - an apparent breach of royalty-commoner protocol," Obama writes, adding: "Although the Queen didn't seem to mind, slipping her arm around Michelle in return."

Obama also describes how concerned his wife had been with what to wear for their audience with the Queen.

The former president remembers telling Michelle Obama: "You should have taken my suggestion and worn one of those little hats. And a little matching handbag!"

Obama quotes her response too: "And I hope you enjoy sleeping on a couch when you get home. The White House has so many to choose from!"

In the end, Michelle Obama wore a cardigan over her dress, "sending Fleet Street into a horrified tizzy". The exchanges offer an insight into the conversations that happen when a world leader and their other half meet the Queen for the first time. They also show the raised eyebrows that were adopted by the Obamas as the media policed royal protocols.

The story is one of a number linked to Britain that Obama describes in his 768-page memoir, which covers his life up to mid-2011. A second volume, which will include his 2012 election and second term, is in the works.

Throughout the book, Obama offers up colourful descriptions of world leaders, including the two UK prime ministers he worked with while in office: Gordon Brown and David Cameron.

Brown is described as someone who "lacked the sparkly political gifts of his predecessor" Tony Blair, who was both Labour leader and prime minister before Brown. Obama notes: "It seemed as if every media mention of Brown included the term 'dour'."

But Obama also talks of Brown's political strengths. "He was thoughtful, responsible, and understood global finance," Obama writes, adding he was "fortunate to have him as a partner" during the fallout from the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Obama says of Cameron: "In his early 40s, with a youthful appearance and a studied informality (at every international summit, the first thing he'd do was take off his jacket and loosen his tie), the Eton-educated Cameron possessed an impressive command of the issues, a facility with language, and the easy confidence of someone who'd never been pressed too hard by life."

Obama goes on: "I liked him personally, even when we butted heads", and described Cameron over the six years both leaders were in post as "a willing partner on a host of international issues".

Among those issues Obama names climate change, human rights and aid for developing countries. But he is critical of Cameron's initial approach towards the Libyan uprising that saw the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

The former US president says Cameron and Nicolas Sarkozy, then the French president, had frustrated him by initially proposing a "half-assed" no-fly zone over Libya.

"I was irritated that Sarkozy and Cameron had jammed me on the issue, in part to solve their domestic political problems," Mr Obama writes.

He is also dismissive of Cameron's austerity agenda, saying that policies such as government service cuts and deficit reduction saw the British economy "fall deeper into a recession".