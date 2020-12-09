Backyard Banter: Keep balanced to keep doing things you love

Choose an activity that suits your lifestyle - anything that gets you moving.

Opinion: Keeping balanced is a key part of staying active as we age, because it helps prevent falls.

There are many ways that older New Zealanders can improve and maintain their balance so that they can continue to do the things they love.

After 65, we have a 1-in-3 chance of having a fall and that increases to a 1-in-2 chance for those over 80. And if you’ve had a fall in the past, you are also more likely to fall again in the future.

Last year, more than 160,000 Kiwis over the age of 65 experienced a fall that required medical care, and ACC spent $216 million on helping them recover.

So here are a couple of ways you can keep steady on your feet.

Take a strength and balance class in your community. You don’t need to wear exercise gear, unless you want to. Classes in your area may include dancing, exercise to music, circuit work, yoga, tai chi or cultural dance – there will be something for everyone. You’ll be in a friendly environment, and will get to meet other people within your community.

Use the free Nymbl app in your home to do fun and simple body movements, with easy brain challenges such as trivia. No equipment is needed, except a smartphone. It’s best if you wear comfy clothes and sturdy shoes. It takes just 10 minutes a day and thousands of older New Zealanders have already registered to use the app.

Choose an activity that suits your lifestyle. Think about walking with friends, swimming, gardening, dancing, or anything that gets you moving.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your home is safe. Simple safety steps include always using a bathmat, so you don’t slip, and securing rugs so they don’t trip you up.

In the bedroom, if your balance is a bit off in the mornings, take your time getting out of bed. Roll onto your side, sit up slowly, and then stand. Don’t attempt to walk until you are good and ready.

Judi Mori is one older New Zealander who’s taking steps to keep balanced. She does daily body movements and brain challenges, and has said it’s made ‘‘a massive difference’’ to her life.

The 68-year-old retiree from Omokoroa, Western Bay of Plenty, had a couple of nasty falls a few years ago. ‘‘The time recovering from those injuries had a big personal cost. Now I’m more aware of my balance and I am concentrating on not falling to prevent those injuries.’’

To find out more about the Nymbl app, visit the free registration site fallsfree.co.nz. The Live Stronger for Longer home safety checklist is at livestronger.org.nz

