Backyard Banter: When Christmas is not for you

Opinion: Some people would have Christmas every day if they could. Their tree would go up on October 1st and stay up until mid-June.

They’d play Mariah Carey and Michael Buble on repeat and watch endless repeats of Love Actually and Elf (only interrupted by Christmas episodes of Modern Family), and every evening they’d sip eggnog while gazing at the twinkling lights on their tree.

For others, the fact that Christmas only happens one day a year is one day too many.

They hate being confronted by decorations and carols when all they’re trying to do is grab something for dinner at the supermarket, and they definitely think that putting up your tree on October 1st is way too early.

If you have to put one up at all, make it Christmas Eve.

People don’t like Christmas for various reasons.

They might not be religious and think that Christmas isn’t worth celebrating because of it, or they might think it’s too commercial and not want to buy into the hype (literally).

They might not have great memories of previous Christmases, or they might not have anyone to celebrate with so pretend to hate it when actually they’re just lonely.

Or they might just consider Christmas as being as special as any other day on the calendar … which is not special at all.

If you’re a Christmas naysayer, maybe this year is the year you create your own celebration or traditions instead of being mad about it existing in the first place.

Pack a bag and go bush for the day. Escape the crowded malls and go on a solo holiday.

Turn off regular TV and radio and spend a few days watching all your favourite movies – the ones that don’t have anything to do with Christmas.

If you don’t feel like doing an anti-Christmas event by yourself, extend the invitation to other people who’d like the company minus the festive cheer.

Organise a beach day somewhere where you know there won’t be many people or invite your friends over to your place for a BYO barbecue.

Use Neighbourly to see if your neighbours are keen to get involved too; you never know, there might be a couple of people who live down the road who’d like to spend the day with a friendly face even if they don’t care about the reason for the season.

Don’t forget, though: supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day so make sure you stock up on essentials before you do whatever you’re going to do on Christmas Day that isn’t Christmas-related.

If you’re already mad that Christmas exists, you’ll be even madder if you wake up on December 25th and realise you need milk.