A letter to ... my father

Do you have a letter you always wanted to write but never did?

Dear Father,

I found out about you when I was 21.

Although Mum speculated I could have been Dad's child, I had always felt a little different, so I was not terribly surprised when the truth was out.

It wasn't until both my lovely parents had died, that I gained the courage to complete a DNA test. Sure enough, the “Canadian” genes my mother had mentioned were hinted at in my test results but, gee, all those European genes, what to think?

I made some contact with 3rd and 4th cousins on the DNA site but it wasn't until lockdown that I was able to find the space to squirrel in emails to newly found distant cousins. These cousins seemed to cluster around Nova Scotia, Halifax, and soon I had my first breakthrough.

READ MORE:

* A Letter To... My mother who didn't experience the year of pandemic

* A letter to ... my daughter

* A letter to ... our Boomerangs



I thought Mum had said your surname was Wild, but I'd misheard and it was a new cousin who set me straight. Wile was your family name and you were of Canadian-Germanic descent.

Names and details were coming at me. A cousin in the UK found a marriage certificate from Surrey, you'd been injured in the war, you were in the Canadian Armed Forces. You'd fallen for the nurse who cared for you.

Eventually you took her and baby Denise back to Nova Scotia where you had another two girls and lastly a boy. For some reason I had not thought I might have other siblings from your side.

Once I had found out your correct name, Archive NZ helped me find the ship manifest for your arrival into New Zealand, where you landed in January 1955, three years before I was to be born. It felt real looking at the aged online manifest as I began to piece your life together, as it began to create my own.

You settled near the forest that gave you your first job. The war wounds and PTSD led you to alcoholism and an opiate addiction.

You had your demons and this contributed to your English wife leaving you, taking all four children with her. Their lives were complicated and mine, by comparison, seemed safer and more routine.

It was in Russell that you met up with my mum when she was on a girls’ weekend away, and the rest, as they say, is history.

I was able to find out Denise’s married name and an address in Australia. I began to get quite excited and nervous. I knew she'd be 13 years older than me. Would she believe me, would she be well enough, would she accept a new sister?

I'd already found out that two of your children had died and I had a sister in Auckland too. But it was Denise I found first. My good friend made the phone call. Denise was ecstatic.

I began to talk with her weekly. I met my other surviving sister in Auckland on my first post-lockdown holiday and genetic similarities began to emerge.

My original two sisters knew what I was up to and got speed wobbles when I found your other daughters. But I reassured them, I shared the same amount of genetic footprint with all four sisters, I was never going to dump anyone, just acquire new whānau.

Now in our Covid world, my new whānau seem far away as I am unable to travel to see Denise and my “original oldest sister” who lives very close to her on the Gold Coast.

Doug, were you there when I visited your grave in the Coromandel? Were you hovering when I had a wine with daughter Barbara, do you know I posted a pounamu to your oldest child?

I do hope you find out how proud I am of you.

You saw your own brother blown up in front of you, no doubt something that led you to have a much shorter life than your 60 years.

And that leads me to one of the reasons I searched for you, not only to answer a paternal mystery, but now as I surpass the age at which you died, it was to find out any genetic weaknesses I might inherit. But what I inherited was a whole new family.

Doug, I know now that it was your heart that took you away to an early death, and although I will need to keep an extra eye on mine, it is finding your other children that has enriched my heart in so many ways and I thank you for that.

With love,

Sue Lytollis

Do you have a letter you have always wanted to write to someone, but never did? Perhaps you want to get in touch with a long-lost friend or recount a story to a family member. Maybe you’ve always wanted to declare your feelings for someone, or make an admission. We want to help by publishing your words – maybe the intended recipient will even read them.