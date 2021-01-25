Diary of a teenage Kiwi Londoner in lockdown

Lizzie Ulusele spends a lot of time with her head in a book - a silver lining to her third lockdown in London.

Lizzie Ulusele misses her football team. She’s desperate to hang with her mates down at the Portabello Market. She’d love to be at school.

But the 13-year-old London-born Samoan/Kiwi is instead enduring her third lockdown in Britain’s capital.

Adapting to the constraints of a teenage life in London’s lockdown has almost become second nature, she says. Pivoting has become an art form.

Bess Manson asked Lizzie to share her diary of a week in these extraordinary times.

13 January, 2021

I am a week and a half into this lockdown, which is not exciting. I’ve been put back to sitting at my desk on the same chair for the next few weeks. Today I woke up and made some breakfast, then I had a shower and at 08.50am I joined my first class call, the first video call of six.

I’m still trying to accustom myself to the new software of Microsoft Teams. It’s quite a struggle muting myself at the right times and not pressing any accidental icons – we have to keep our cameras on!

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Third UK lockdown came as 'no surprise', says expat

* Going into the bubble - what a difference a week makes

* Coronavirus: What lockdown taught us about how to live our life



Double periods like science and art have been particularly challenging for me because I find it is difficult to stay fully concentrated. I worry for the other, older students who are left with so much uncertainty over their exams, which are supposed to be taking place in several months.

Usually the school social environment helps me focus because there is a better balance of learning, entertainment and moving around. This is something that I have completely missed and now it is up to me to socialise, either via a video call or a walk with just one other person.

On top of this, all clubs have been stopped, which is such a shame; my football team has been unable to play any matches or continue training.

supplied Lizzie Ulusele misses playing football. London's third lockdown has put the kibosh on all sports.

Every day I have been walking our neighbour's dog for him as he is shielding; he has diabetes among a few other health conditions and so he is very vulnerable. Also, I have been trying to go on runs and doing mini-workouts, which has made me more productive during the day.

One in 30 people in London now have coronavirus and more and more people are contracting it. The virus transmits faster and often without symptoms among younger people in particular.

There is not a curfew but more police supervision has been enforced to prevent any parties or illegal gatherings and to keep people safe. When I have seen groups breaching the rules in the middle of the day, I find it quite disappointing and insensitive; not only is it just ignorant but it is also keeping us in lockdown and subsequently further down the line, I suppose it is closing down businesses and affecting so many families.

Another impact of the virus has been that everyone in my household (my mum and dad) are also working remotely from home, which has been quite chaotic and noisy.

Joanna Marshall Lizzie Ulusele does her school work at home during London’s lockdown.

14 January, 2021

Following Christmas, I used an Amazon voucher to buy some polymer clay, which has been keeping me very occupied making some colourful rings and models.

Because of the wintry weather in London, it feels a lot more cosy and comfortable inside. I have been watching several series on Netflix.

What has become very clear in our neighbourhood is that many people have bought puppies over the periods of lockdown. I’m sure this has been great entertainment for a lot of people.

Our friends invested in getting a cavachon puppy who is extremely sweet but like many other new “lockdown” dogs, he does not deal well with separation.

The trends of puppies has also meant that places like puppy farms have continued to breed. Cavapoos, cavachons, cockapoos and labradoodles have been most popular nearby to us.

In my free time, I find myself cleaning my room, cooking or talking to someone on the phone.

By cleaning my room, it means I have a tidier and nicer space to work from, which has made all the difference. I would usually take trips to my favourite places locally like Portobello Market but these days it is now empty of any shops, stalls or food and instead there are just long queues for the Poundland and Sainsbury’s.

Matt Dunham/AP London's streets are pretty empty during its third lockdown and rising Covid cases.

15 January, 2021

I had my last day of lessons for the week today and I’m pretty tired but to relax we watched Notting Hill this evening. It’s one of my favourite films and, talking of films, I would probably say that I’ve watched more films over the past few months than I ever have.

In London, we have been in and out of schools and in and out of offices and jobs; basically we are now used to lockdowns. I certainly know that I will remember the past months extremely well with all the positives and negatives.

The most striking thing about the pandemic was how unexpected it was and how at first we thought if it reached us it would just be a new cold, but no, instead we had the closure of schools (which I was delighted with originally) and vulnerable people shielded. Everyone wore masks, stood metres apart from each other and only went out of their homes for necessities.

Joanna Marshall Lizzie Ulusele going back to school after the first lockdown in London.

A significant memory for me was my final day at school. The girls that I travel home with were excited about missing school but the train carriages were almost deserted and no one was around. The Transport For London employees looked tired and worn out, and the headlines on everyone’s newspapers were COVID-19! It was quite intimidating.

The inconsistency and constantly having restrictions changed has been a struggle for many, but back in the summer and spring of 2020, when everyone was on the same page, we were able to relax and enjoy the family time.

I could enjoy the school break time in the sunshine with the cat. Strangely, I felt I had more freedom and I suppose this was because of my independence with my learning as I was in control of how I did things during the day.

The main lesson I’ve learnt from the time spent in lockdown has been to relax a bit more because stressing gives you something to do but it doesn’t get you anywhere and by taking your time you see more things, accomplish more and you are kinder.

16 January, 2021

Today was Saturday and we began our day by doing our weekly shop. Then we came home and relaxed.

As you may have seen in the news, several vaccines against coronavirus are now available in the UK. This is very good news!

A massive vaccination programme has begun and all people over the age of 50 should be vaccinated by the spring, starting with the elderly and most vulnerable. I am extremely relieved that the vaccine will get to these people.

Our neighbourhood is located in the London borough of Brent, which has one of the highest Covid death rates in the UK. Quite a few of my friends have had the virus and we also know people who have lost family members.

It is a big relief that most of our family and my grandparents live in New Zealand where they are so much safer.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Lizzie Ulusele misses the vibe at Carnaby Street, in London, one of her favourite haunts.

It’s the weekend, but weekends are not very exciting at the moment because I can’t do many of the fun things with my friends that we used to do, like go for pizza or shopping in Portobello Road or Carnaby Street

I’m only allowed to meet with one person in a public space near my home, so today I went for a walk with my friend Sofia, but we had a nice catch up. I’m really looking forward to when we can gather again in groups, hang out at each other’s houses, have picnics, go swimming, bowling.

17 January, 2021

When I’m older, looking back at this period of time, I think I will remember how much I learned about other people’s lives; their views. I think I will remember how strong the community spirit was.

These two things have made me more grateful and more aware.

A positive effect of lockdown has been that I’ve started cooking more often. Spending so much time at home means I need to make my own breakfast and lunch; I have enjoyed this more and more.

Recently, I have subscribed to some cooking newsletters like the one by the New York Times.

Today we went for a walk in Richmond Park with our neighbour’s husky. She is very well behaved and loves a bit of mud (luckily for her!).

Joanna Marshall Lizzie Ulusele on her daily walk during lockdown.

18 January, 2021

This morning I woke up pretty early to go for a run. I decided to give the park a miss given how busy it usually is in the morning. My alternative route was through all the residential streets nearby and it reminded me of summer when I would cycle around with friends after school every single day.

In our neighbourhood during lockdown there are lots of people helping those who cannot leave their homes, they deliver shopping, medicines or phone for a chat.

We’ve also got to know our own neighbours much better. Phil and Anna who live behind us had a baby called Ida in Lockdown 1. She is six months old now and really sweet. Today, after I had finished my online lessons, I went for a walk in the local park with Ida, her mum and brother Freddie. Ida has become quite vocal and makes little noises, and she is also very smiley.

Along with our neighbours and all of the streets nearby, there is a Clap For Carers and the NHS on Thursdays at 8pm. It is very special because everyone comes out clapping, cheering, banging saucepans to show their appreciation for frontline health workers.

Joanna Marshall Lizzie Ulusele on her daily walk over Battersea Bridge during London's third lockdown.

19 January, 2021

Today I have been making a podcast for my school with my great friend Eva. It has been a little lockdown project but after we explained the podcast to our deputy headteacher she asked if it could be broadcast to the school. She is not the sort of person you want to disappoint, so now I can’t avoid embarrassment.

The podcast is intentionally not about coronavirus because it is a truly difficult time for everyone; it doesn’t feel appropriate to be constantly talking about the pandemic as everybody has been affected and some people very badly.

Instead, we discuss current events locally and internationally, we share interesting articles, and we have introduced a new game to involve students at home.

Later in the day I went for a walk with my friend Maud and her dog Taffy. We taught him a new trick, which is to speak/bark on command. He loved all the extra treats!

Also, some good news is that there are signs the lockdown is working; the infection rates in London seem to be coming down, so hopefully in a few weeks’ time our restrictions might begin to ease.

I think about my family in New Zealand a lot and I really miss them. I don’t know when we’ll be able to travel again.

It is difficult living in London right now. This lockdown is even harder than before because it is winter and I’m very envious of the freedom people in Aotearoa enjoy.