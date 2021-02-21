Auckland's Round the Bays 2021: Former All Black among fun run participants

James Puru-Peri training for the 2021 Round the Bays with a 40kg backpack.

A former All Black and a competitor of nearly five decades are among those running in this year’s Round the Bays in Auckland.

The event is scheduled to take place along the waterfront on February 28, provided the city is back at alert level 1.

Starting on Quay St and ending at St Heliers Bay, the 8.4km run is celebrating its 49th year this year.

Former All Black and avid runner Ian Jones will be participating for the 12th or 15th time – he can’t remember.

“Everything about it is fun, the training is fun, hooking up with your friends, so you have someone to talk to when you are running, is fun.”

Supplied Ian Jones pictured in 2020 with Fabe Downs, who got the fastest time for a male at that year's Round the Bays.

Jones, 53, said running is in his blood.

“I have always been running and have always been a fit person. It’s kind of been a part of what I do,” he said.

Round the Bays is an “iconic” run, Jones said, and he considers New Zealand to be “lucky” to hold mass participation events at a time when many countries are locked down.

SUPPLIED Round the Bays is happening this February 28, if alert levels permit.

“It is wonderful for New Zealand to have this event at the back of their heads,” he said.

The buzz and excitement of the run motivates the athlete to take part, and he said he’s inspired by the many happy faces of those who cross the line.

“People who are starting running can also inspire people who have been running for their entire lives,” he said.

photosport Former All Black Ian Jones will be participating in what could be his 15th year at Round the Bays.

“I love hearing everyone’s stories and seeing everyone’s faces when they finish.”

Jones will be helping to fundraise through corporate partner AIA Vitality, which will donate to a yet-to-be-chosen charity.

This will be the 15th year in a row that Lee Warn has participated in Round the Bays.

Supplied Lee Warn participating in Round the Bays as a squirrel in 2020.

Warn, who has been paraplegic since the age of 16 after breaking his back, takes part in his wheelchair and takes this opportunity to wear fancy dress every year.

He has worn a wetsuit, a suit of armour, and even a firefighter’s uniform.

Warn said he believes the event is more fun for himself and those around him if done in costume.

Due to Covid-19, Warn was unable to prepare a new costume but will don the trusty squirrel outfit he has worn in previous years.

He said he loves taking part in Round the Bays.

“It’s enjoyable, it’s easy, nice and flat, anyone can do it within any time frame, [it’s a] great way to get involved and because it’s only 8.4km it’s doable and manageable for a lot of people.

“That to me is a really big thing, getting people involved.”

His goal every year is to finish and by participating, Warn hopes he can “encourage anyone with a disability to participate as it is really fun”.

Supplied Lee Warn with Dame Valerie Adams at Round the Bays finish line in 2020.

“It really doesn’t matter about coming first, it is a fun run primarily and as fun runs goes, just taking part is hopefully going to spark some pride to the event and do some training and get involved and that is going to encourage them to join other stuff.”

For this year’s run, Warn will be sporting a Leukemia and Blood Cancer Foundation shirt along with his squirrel costume and will be raising money for the charity.

Keith Mackinlay, 79, has participated in every Round the Bays since it began.

“This will be my 49th year.”

Supplied Keith Mackinlay participating in Round the Bays with his grandchildren.

Mackinlay has run competitively for most of his life, and said Round the Bays is an “iconic event that Auckland holds”.

“The best I did was come in the top 25,” he said.

Round the Bays was started by Colin Kay and Eric Woods from the Auckland Joggers Club in the early 1970s.

Mackinlay wasn’t planning on participating in the race but found himself joining after his wife signed up.

Supplied This will be Mackinlay’s 49th year participating in the run.

“After doing about 15 or 20 of them I tried to keep going for as long as I can.”

The race gives Mackinlay the opportunity to see “running friends I used to run with”, he said.

He holds many fond memories from past events, he said.

“Forty-seven out of the 48 events it has been brilliant summer weather, but maybe the 25th race it rained just after the start,” he said.

Supplied Keith Mackinlay’s certificate from Round the Bays 1973.

“Everybody was looking like drowned rats by the end of the race.”

Mackinlay often runs the race with his family, with wife Glennys Mackinlay participating in more than 20 races.

This year he will be running with his grandchildren.

Supplied Isoa Kavakimotu and his gym team will be running together for Round the Bays this year.

Isoa Kavakimotu was unable to complete the 11km traverse when he participated in the Auckland Marathon in 2020.

He’s hoping his luck will change this year, when he runs Round the Bays.

His “main goal” is to finish, then hopefully do it again next year, he said.

Kavakimotu started his weight loss journey a year ago and has lost 28kg so far.

But at the beginning of this year, he had to spend some downtime recovering from illnesses and injuries, which has prevented him from working out.

“It has been hard, but I refuse to give up,” he said.

In late 2020, Kavakimotu spoke out about comments National Leader Judith Collins made about obesity being a “personal choice”.

“We do have to accept personal responsibility for the choices we make ... I blame nobody but myself for where I am right now,” he said.

“I grew up surrounded by takeaways and liquor stores.”

Supplied Isoa Kavakimotu hopes to finish Round the Bays this year so that next year he can beat his own time.

He is excited to complete the run with his gym team, and tick it off his to-do list, he said.

“I am excited to get to the finish line and eating Burgerfuel, after as we will be eating clean from here.”

Round the Bays is on February 28 and will run as normal if Auckland is in level 1.

In levels 2, 3, or 4, the event will be replaced with a virtual event that participants can complete over time.

They will then be mailed their finishing medals.