Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting second child

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her second child with husband Prince Harry.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

Robert Jobson/Twitter The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child

The couple married in May 2018 and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born a year later.

In November 2020 Meghan, 39, revealed she had suffered a miscarriage several months earlier.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote in a first-person piece for the New York Times.

She made the information public in order to help break the silence around miscarriage, which she said was much more common than the discourse around it would suggest.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,'' Meghan wrote.

Henk Kruger Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, will be 2 in May.

The Sussexes’ second pregnancy comes nearly a year after they officially stepped down from their duties as senior royals and moved to Los Angeles, where they are now focused on their new foundation, Archewell.

Under that umbrella the couple are set to produce shows and films for Netflix, as well as podcasts for Spotify.