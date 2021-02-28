'We didn't get to say goodbye': My dad's death from Covid-19

Originally from Ireland, journalist Yvonne Paine lived in New Zealand for five years, where she worked among other things as an editor for Stuff. She moved to the Middle East in 2018 with her Kiwi husband and young son.

Yvonne Paine’s father was a farmer and a force of life, invariably bouncing back from illness throughout his 90 years. Until he contracted Covid-19 and he slipped away, like so many others, without even the chance of a proper farewell.

There was no funeral this time.

My mother had been laid to rest in an unusually warm September in Ireland. I squinted at crowds who couldn’t fit inside the church, spilling out over the avenue and blotting out large doors. My mother loved the sun, used to bathe it in. The singing was deafening. That was 10 years ago.

My father was buried this month. I woke up to thick snowflakes falling on a dark morning. My older son ran outside in his pyjamas; his first snowfall. The sun broke through later to deliver a blue-sky day. “A powerful day,” Dad would’ve said. I remember such days from my childhood, when he would take me hunting. There were only 10 people in the graveyard this time; a chillingly quiet affair.

When he was released from hospital for the last time, Dad was unstable and he was sleepy. But, he had tested negative for Covid-19 and we were relieved. I’d flown home to Ireland from my current home in the United Arab Emirates with my two children to celebrate his 90th birthday. We had done the necessary quarantine and all been tested but, with Covid-19, there is no guarantee – and herein lies the terrifying nature of this damned virus. Dad had contracted pneumonia for the third time in as many years. Such was our belief in his unwavering strength that we were confident he would bounce back once more. And he did, but – a few days after a quiet and memorable Christmas in the farmhouse where he’d lived his whole life, since 1930 – he took a turn for the worse.

There was no wake this time. No neighbours at the door with homemade cake in repurposed tins. Trays and trays of sandwiches were delivered after my mother left us, stored in our freezer. No sandwiches this time. No doorbell ringing or glasses clinking. No endless kettle boiling or tea making or hand-delivered sympathy cards. Nobody standing awkwardly in the narrow hallway, waiting. No handshakes. No kisses. No hugs; definitely no hugs.

Looking back now, the symptoms were there. We watched the news daily and shared our disbelief at the escalating number of cases across the country, went into lockdown for the third time and didn’t join the dots. We stayed away from my brother’s house. I phoned friends. My sister and I tried to entertain my two young boys. My 4-year-old wanted to play with his cousins and didn’t understand why he couldn’t. Dad had tested negative. He didn’t have Covid-19.

Never did we think he could’ve brought it home from hospital.

He started waking every two hours at night. My sister and I took turns. He needed help getting to and from the toilet. He was stiff and unstable. He was shivering and extremely tired. His appetite wasn’t what it used to be; this tall, broad, lean man with extraordinarily large hands would always clear his plate with room for dessert. When he was home from hospital one week, he didn’t want to get out of bed. This man who would always be downstairs at 7.30am, making porridge with his own honey, tea and toast. Only on this trip had I started to beat him to it: his 90 years taking their toll and my toddlers an unwelcome but reliable alarm clock. He didn’t want to get up at 11am.

He couldn’t remember things.

He complained of a bad taste in his mouth.

There were long periods of startling lucidity. Two nights before the ambulance pulled into the front yard to take him back to hospital – the last time I saw him alive – he spoke for 59 minutes on the phone to a close neighbour. He wrote 23 Christmas cards. When he looked at you, it was still resolute. He stopped me halfway down the stairs to thank me for coming home for Christmas. He told my sister I needed to get a job, that I couldn’t be looking after children full-time.

When the ambulance took him away, my sister and brother and I held each other and cried as we watched the doors close. He had a fever. We were devastated that he had to go back to hospital a second time, and after Christmas, but we thought it was the same pneumonia and that, with oxygen and steroids, he would be fine. He had been here before. The ambulance drove away. I was ashamed to be looking forward to a night of uninterrupted sleep for the first time in a week. Sure, this was not why I had come home for Christmas, but how lucky that I was home to help when he needed it the most. I scolded myself.

Four hours after the ambulance took Dad away, I heard my sister across the hallway, talking. Dad had tested positive for Covid-19. We were in shock. That night was not without silent disturbances, as well as my younger child cutting his new teeth.

On New Year’s Eve, Dad sounded in better form. He was sitting up, reading the newspaper. I was delighted. I set up a Zoom call with friends, certain that Dad was on the mend. I put out of my mind that we would not see him for 14 days, as he would be home before then.

A couple of days later, his oxygen had been reduced, we were told, and this we took as extremely positive news that he was going in the right direction. But, we were increasingly frustrated with the lack of contact from the doctors and nurses and more often than not, his mobile would ring out. We felt helpless and desperately wanted to see him. The cold days were long.

My final conversation with Dad came as a surprise, as he had called my sister out of the blue. We stared at the phone in disbelief. “Dad Mobile” – it was still shocking, as it had been such a long battle to convince him to use a mobile phone in the first place. “I’m told I have to stay here for 14 days or I’m breaking the rules,” Dad told me, a rebellious tone to his voice. He had always had a healthy disrespect for rules, born at a time in Ireland when life was too challenging to bother with decrees and orders; his own man. “I’ll see you tonight,” he said.

On one of the first mornings of 2021, my sister and I braved the frost for a brisk morning walk. The day was crisp and inviting, a dusting of ice on the ground, silver threads dangling from bare trees and bushes. We bundled my boys into layers and boots. The winter light was startling and we stopped several times to photograph reflections of the blinding sun across a peppered brown and green bog carpet. My boys delighted in jumping into shimmering pockets of ice. My sister’s phone rang. Her silence. I knew immediately. It reminded me of the call I received from my Dad when my mother had passed. The suddenness of it. The walk back was somber and silent, save for intermittent sobs and curses. We kicked at the hard, stony ground. My kids were quiet, absorbing our sadness.

We didn’t get to say goodbye.

We drove to my brother’s house and wondered if we should go inside or not. My children would not social distance. We were close contacts. We hugged briefly and cried through our masks. We tried to keep apart as we made the necessary phone calls and drank tea. We couldn’t stay long, so back we drove to my Dad’s house, soon to be empty for the first time in more than 150 years. This old house, where my mother and father lived with my grandparents, as was the tradition when a farm was handed over; this old farmhouse, always full of life and brimming with photographs, keepsakes and memories, soon to be empty.

The restrictions around the burial were overwhelming. Ten people. No funeral. We drove in separate cars. The hearse drove into the farmyard; a tribute to Dad’s love of farming and his lifelong vocation. Snow covered the ground but the sun shone brightly across a vast blue sky. Neighbours and friends lined the four-mile stretch of road from our home to the church, masked with heads down and hands crossed. Most had known this local legend their whole lives. Many loved him. This was their goodbye. A rare day for a rare man.

Dad, I went to phone you yesterday. We spoke every week. Sometimes I was short on the phone as you were a great talker and I was tired. What I’d give to hear your voice now.