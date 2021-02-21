Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles has gone to a London hospital to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill.

Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car on Saturday afternoon (local time) and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital's website says visits are only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII's hospital in London following a visit to see his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the husband of the Queen, 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week.

READ MORE:

* Princess Eugenie and husband reveal their new baby's name

* Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

* Prince Philip, 99, hospitalized in London after 'feeling unwell'

* Prince Philip has left hospital to join royal family for Christmas



Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to Covid-19. Both he and the Queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Prince Charles arrives to visit his father Prince Philip.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

Adrian Dennis/AP In this photo from July, Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the Queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Media wait outside King Edward VII Hospital as Police officers patrol the entrance in London. Buckingham Palace said 99-year-old Prince Philip was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday evening.

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Alberto Pezzali/AP A child poses with a Get Well message for Prince Philip, as police officers patrol the side entrance of the hospital.

The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born February 9 and has been named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.