Queen called Harry, wanting to hear it for herself: did he have any regrets?

The conversations began shortly after Christmas, as the Queen tentatively picked up the telephone at Windsor Castle and asked to be put through to her grandson.

Some 5,500 miles away, ensconced in his new Californian mansion, the Duke of Sussex, 36, took the call he had been expecting for some time.

Deep down, both of them knew that there could be only one outcome, rendering their discussions little more than a formality.

But while the 94-year-old Queen was dealing with a pressing matter of state, tying up the loose ends of what has arguably been one of the greatest ructions of her reign, she was also keen to speak to the Duke on a more personal level, to check he was happy.

Before she instructed courtiers to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning to the royal fold, she needed to be sure that this was what he wanted.

She had to be certain that this new independent life her grandson had so desperately craved was going in the right direction and that, crucially, he had no regrets. For she knew that from this, there was no way back.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England.

The Sussexes have confounded even their fiercest critics since moving abroad. Within months of arriving in the US, they had secured their financial futures with multi-million-pound deals to produce Netflix and Spotify content.

But when they first revealed they intended to walk away from their roles as working members of the Royal family, they made clear they did not want a clean break.

They intended to maintain their royal patronages, and the Duke, in particular, was desperate to keep his honorary military titles. There was even talk then, when it was thought the couple would settle in Canada, that they could take on a high-profile Commonwealth role.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen wanted to be sure Harry had no regrets, because there would be no going back.

Such was the gulf between the Sussexes and senior members of the Royal family on this issue that the Sandringham Summit was called.

With the Duchess of Sussex already in Canada, the Duke led these discussions on behalf of his family, outlining their desire to live an independent life while continuing to represent their various organisations.

But palace sources made clear at the time that this "half in, half out" option would be "very difficult to pull off".

And as the Queen is likely to have gently reminded her grandson on that first call in the new year, it was simply not possible for a member of her family to simultaneously pursue private business interests while representing her on matters of state.

SUSSEXROYAL / INSTAGRAM Prince Harry with Archie.

The issue had been quietly bubbling away for months, raised periodically during the many private Zoom calls the Queen has enjoyed with the Sussexes and her great-grandson, Archie, who turns two in May.

It came to the fore on Remembrance Sunday, when it emerged the Queen had refused the Duke's request to have a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph, prompting the couple to pay their respects at a ceremony in Los Angeles, captured by their own photographer.

But it was in the new year that matters came to a head. There were just three short months before the Duke and Duchess's one-year review period was up and the Queen had no intention of letting anything slide.

Her Majesty led the formal discussions about the Sussexes' future, but the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were also involved. Certain exchanges were likely to have been tense. While Prince William and Prince Harry have been building bridges, their relationship is not what it was.

AP Relations between Harry and William, once so close, have been strained.

Just weeks earlier, the Duke of Sussex had illustrated how important his military links were to him in documents lodged with the High Court as part of legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke argued that his reputation was "substantially" dependent on them, and said he was "particularly frustrated and saddened" by the false claim he had failed to maintain contact with the Royal Marines.

But when it came to negotiations with his grandmother, the Duke knew he was fighting a losing battle.

One source close to him appeared to acknowledge the Queen's decision early last week when they said of the royal appointments and patronages: "There is no question that if it was up to them, they would keep them."

The Queen would have expressed sympathy for her grandson as she dealt this final blow. Aware his time in the Army was the making of him, she has witnessed him take that experience and use it to great effect, not least with the hugely successful Invictus Games.

But as a Palace source said: "The Queen made the position clear last January and nothing has changed.

"She told them, if you want to lead an independent life, then good luck to you but you can't do both. At the same time, the Sussexes remain much-loved members of her family. They might live in the US but they are not exiled in the US."

In order to draw a line in the sand, the Queen then wrote to the Duke and Duchess to confirm her decision.

Meanwhile, as these discussions took place, the Duke and Duchess were in negotiations of a very different kind.

It was announced last week they had agreed to give an "intimate" and "wide-ranging" interview to Oprah Winfrey, to be broadcast on March 7.

It is understood the Sussexes hoped to let the dust settle on the announcement about their royal patronages before revealing they had done the interview.

But the news was leaked, prompting a rushed announcement barely 24 hours after they revealed they were expecting their second child. A friend was forced to insist the interview was not a form of revenge but had been long planned.

It was clear they had no intention of resuming any form of royal role, so it was only a matter of time before Buckingham Palace made its own announcement, which came on Friday (local time). "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal family," it said. "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal family.

"While all are saddened... the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Two minutes later came the Sussexes' own statement, saying they "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world". "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," they added.

The carefully chosen words perhaps hinted at the tensions felt by the couple, who are known to be disappointed and upset by the decision.

"No one is doubting that they are committed to public causes," one palace source said.

"Some might argue that there is a difference between public service and philanthropy."

STATEMENTS:

Bukingham Palace

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal family. Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family.

While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."