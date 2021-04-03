'Pray for the two of them' asks Bishop from Meghan and Harry's wedding

An American bishop who preached the sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding asked people to pray for the royal couple.

Bishop Michael Curry made an appearance on the Today Show in the US for the Easter holiday, where presenters were quick to ask him his response to the bombshell interview given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, the couple, who have essentially quit the British royal family and moved to California, spoke candidly about racism within the family – often referred to as “The Firm” – as well as pressure from the media and family politics.

“I invite everyone to pray for the two of them, pray for their family, pray for the UK, pray for us all that we find a way to deal with past harm, to heal, to forgive, to reconcile,” said Curry, who is the first African American to serve as the presiding bishop in the Episcopal Church, the US arm of the Anglican Church.

He said that he had spent some time contemplating the interview, including revelations that an unnamed royal family member expressed concern over the potential skin colour of the couple's son Archie. Meghan, who is biracial, was pregnant at the time.

“Remember everybody involved in this, they are all people,” said Curry, “And you know what, we need to cut everybody some slack, as they say on the streets.”

OWEN HUMPHREYS/AP/Stuff American Bishop Michael Curry quoted Dr Martin Luther King Jr during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Today Show co-presenter Sheinelle Jones called the comments “disarming”.

"As opposed to just criticising them, pray for them," said Jones, alluding to the firestorm of support and criticism directed at the couple and the royal family since the interview.

Meghan and Prince Harry handpicked Curry for the sermon during their wedding. His American-style preaching filled St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with flair and energy, bombarding the typically stoic Royal atmosphere with quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and references to African-American spirituals, folk songs created by black slaves in the US.

Owen Humphreys/AP Prince Harry pulls back the veil of Meghan Markle watched by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England.

A bit of prayer wasn't the only support on offer for the Sussexes over Easter.

Meghan's first boyfriend – and reportedly her first kiss – joined a long line of the Duchess's well-known friends offering their support against claims by former palace employees that she bullied them.

“I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” said Joshua Silverstein​, a theatre performer who met a 13-year-old Meghan at a theatre summer camp.