Cinderella has a lot to answer for

OPINION: For some inexplicable reason old quotes have been resounding with me lately. Old quotes and some newbies too.

Well not truly inexplicable. I’ve been extra observant lately, and watching far too much Netflix, Neon and Apple TV. And I’ve been rolling my eyes repeatedly over the last year or so, seeing those tiresome meme quotes – like “if you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best”.

Attributed to Gandhi, Marilyn Munro and Abe Lincoln. All incorrectly. On the surface it seems brave and almost feminist. What it is, actually, is as an excuse for bad behaviour. “You must love me even though I'm a psycho, because sometimes I’m OK.” Nah, not buying that one.

READ MORE:

* Understanding anxiety helps us deal with it - but what about when our enemy is invisible?

* The after-life of Brian Tamaki

* Coronavirus: Pandemic lessons from the pages of a children's book



“Be Kind” – which, in my opinion, should be something we inherently know, and don’t need instructional prompts.

Yes I have remembered a few, and ‘collected’ a few that I’m resolutely determined to remember and incorporate in to my life. Like for instance, this one on leadership:

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. One of the Union army’s greatest leaders during the American Civil War. It was said of him, a teacher by profession: “He led from the front, showed compassion for his soldiers, and showed great physical courage.”

Uncredited/AP Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso."

Many leaders may do two of the three, but all three are essential in any great leader. I could name, but won’t, leaders who have appeared to lead well, but failed at owning the entire trilogy of character attributes.

Or, from new pop culture hero ‘Ted Lasso’ (best show I’ve watched in ions): “You know what they say about apologies? Like cats and babies. You got to let them come to you.”

Well, Ted Lasso, that right there is gold. Expecting, or seeking out an apology is an exercise in futility. If you haven’t watched the two seasons of Ted Lasso yet, I implore you. Watch it.

Also, another splendid Ted Lasso nugget: “It’s our choices who show who we really are. Not our abilities.”

Damn wish I’d heard that and taken it to heart a few years ago. It’s one of those quotes that reminds you what an utter dick you’ve been in past lives.

And finally this. It explains a few of my terrible choices, and repetitive behaviours – “no one falls in love faster than a narcissist who needs a place to live”.

Oh, that I’d seen that quote a few years back, but evidently I needed a lesson in abject naivety not serving me well. Now I can see why someone asks you to marry them within days of sweeping you off your feet. Well there it is.

In a way I blame Cinderella. One dance, one clumsy trip down the stairs, and then off to the happily ever after. What kind of role model was she for we little girls? Cheers and thanks Walt Disney. And on that subject - going off to live with seven short men in the middle of a forest wasn’t all that smart now was it Snow White?

Prince Charming was most definitely, and ever so clearly a narcissist. Albeit one with a castle.