Who says you need a degree?

Tom Kingsmill (centre) is one of six young Kiwis who told us how they forged successful career paths the unconventional way.

The career path is long and winding, and knowing where to begin can be incredibly daunting for young people.

Yvonne van Dongen speaks to six people in their teens and 20s who have found their own successes without following the traditional university route.

You’ve heard it already. Businesses are short-staffed. It’s an employee’s market and trades are hot.

But what kind of work is available to school leavers without university qualifications? Your Weekend spoke to young people in the workforce who haven’t followed the traditional university path, but see themselves as lifelong learners…

Kate Farrant, 26

Kate Farrant dropped out of her central Auckland high school halfway through year 12, she did manage to achieve NCEA level 2 by sitting exams at the end of the year, but she had been a disengaged student and further study was not part of her plans.

Instead she became a commission-only door-to-door salesperson selling automotive and health and beauty packages - and loved it.

In her first week she made $1000, some weeks three or four times that. She worked for the company for more than two years.

During that time she was flown to different cities in Australia for short periods. “It was fun and I found I was good at selling.”

A European jaunt followed. On her return, Farrant found work at a recruitment company, specialising in construction.

“I knew nothing, not even how to construct an email properly. I went in and they said ‘here’s your desk, find people looking for staff and pitch your services. You can use the company’s resources and you have to make budget every month.’ That was it. I was on my own. I had just turned 20 .“

By talking to people and researching her client’s needs, she was able to do the job. With the first person she placed, the fee was $23,000. She made the monthly $30,000 budget and in her first year earned $120,000.

At 21 she bought a $200,000 investment property in Whanganui with a $40,000 deposit and equity from her parent’s house as the balance. She has since paid them back.

“The second I settled on that house I quit. It was a boy’s club and I didn’t enjoy that company. Your first job in a field isn’t always the right fit, but it will earn you the experience needed to secure the right one.”

She soon found work with more congenial people and has stayed with them through company start ups and mergers. She is now a recruitment manager at Gunn Talent, specialising in the building industry.

She’s learned how to start and grow a business and knows this is where she wants to be.

“Recruitment is lucrative. If you build the relationships and put in the work, there’s no reason you can’t make a doctor’s, lawyer’s or pilot’s salary.”

Recruitment has taught Farrant that an education is not necessary to get ahead. “An education is not the key to the castle. In six years, only one or two roles I’ve placed required an education. Businesses want experience. An education could be a foot in the door, but so is the right attitude and a willingness to learn. Once you know the business you are invaluable, and likely to progress.”

She’s also a big fan of people getting a trade.

While she would like to study at university one day, she says she sees it is a luxury. The cost of study plus the loss of earnings is considerable. Her advice to young people is that now is a good time to get ahead.

“This is a candidate-short market, so young people with little experience are hireable. With the right attitude they can ask for what they want. When you go to an interview, ask about progression opportunities, not just the job at hand. The employer will help you get there.”

Farrant co-owns a house on Rakino Island and is saving to sail around Europe for a few years.

Tayne Morgan, 23

Tayne Morgan is currently sailing around Mexico working on a superyacht, but when he left Long Bay College after year 13 he didn’t know what to do, and tried a number of jobs before settling on the boating life.

In primary school he says he was in the special stream for slow learners. In year 13 he did well at biology and chemistry and considered becoming a chiropractor until a short stint in the field persuaded him it wasn’t for him.

Then a friend introduced Morgan to the superyacht industry. He began as a deckhand, but at 18 he completed a three month Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers course (STCW) at Mahurangi Institute of Technology in Warkworth. Morgan loved the course more than he’d ever loved school.

“It was so hands-on. We learned firearms handling, helicopter management, painting, firefighting and first aid among other things.”

He surprised himself, since he’d never been into boats before. After the course he worked at a series of temporary jobs, mostly chipping rust and painting boats.

He also worked as a lifeguard at a swimming pool and coached waterpolo before travelling to Europe and finding temporary work in Spain in the yachting industry through dedicated Facebook groups.

He was just 19 when he finally scored a job on a superyacht crossing the Atlantic. He worked with this crew for a year, sailing around the Caribbean.

“The best thing about the yachting industry is that it is small and you meet a lot of people quickly. Everyone knows everyone.”

Eventually he was poached by another captain and has worked with him for almost three years. His boss is the American owner of GoPro and, lucky for Morgan, is an affable family man. He knows people who haven’t been treated well by wealthy domineering employers, but says he has only had good experiences.

Last year he spent six months doing his chief mate’s qualification through Maritime New Zealand.

“Chief’s mate is second in command on a ship. At the moment I’m the lead deckhand and I’ve done that ever since I got on this boat.”

The work is well paid ($US3500 a month with no expenses). When he was 21 he bought a $455,000 investment property in Whangarei.

Morgan sees himself doing this work for a long time. He aims to keep progressing in the industry. He has even persuaded his younger brother to do the same course he did.

“I told him to give it a go, knowing how much fun it was and the people you meet on the course, that alone is worth it and it gives you a start.”

Tom Rennie, 28

Supplied Tom Rennie, 28, gave real estate a shot on the back of a recommendation from a friend.

Tom Rennie is Cowdy Real Estate’s top real estate agent in Christchurch.

He did spend two years at Otago University, but was there more for fun than study. After failing half his finance and management papers, he left without any clear idea of what to do next.

In 2015 through the recommendation of a friend who knew Cowdy was looking for young talent, Rennie decided to give real estate a shot.

For the first few years he worked under the supervision of more experienced agents. Four years ago he began to operate on his own and in the last two and a half years things have really taken off for him.

Rennie puts his success down to drive, application, hard work, long hours and a good business model.

“It’s also important to be genuine and down-to-earth. People don’t like dealing with greasy salesmen. Good negotiation skills are also important. I have done a bit of training on that. In the end it’s not about sales but it’s about service, ensuring you get the best results for the client.”

He loves the job and now owns four rentals with his brother.

Rennie says Cowdy is willing to take on school leavers with the right attitude.

His advice to anyone considering this path is “don’t be afraid to try something you don’t know much about. Go into everything with an open mind. Real estate is a great opportunity to earn a lot of money at a young age and to have control of your own destiny. That’s what appeals to me most.”

Tom Kingsmill, 27

After leaving school, Tom Kingsmill worked as a general hand on superyachts, represented New Zealand in waterpolo and attended Ardmore Flying School to train as a pilot like his father.

But study and exams didn’t suit him so he left halfway through the course. Despite this, Kingsmill’s parents and those at the private school he attended assumed he would go to university.

“The school does everything in the years before to make sure you’ve got all the right subjects for university entrance. The career path into the trades was not explained at all.”

Through family friends he was offered a job at Troake Wallboard Services Ltd, a construction firm on Auckland’s North Shore. He has since done his plasterboard and fixing apprenticeship and ceiling and partitions qualifications.

Promotions followed, first as supervisor and next as the ceiling and partitions trade manager, running 10 employees and eight subcontractors, responsible for pricing, reviewing staff performance and wages.

How did he learn to do this? “Small steps, learning as you go. There are always people in the office that will help out. “

Kingsmill also runs the company’s fleet of 56 vehicles, buying and selling as well as ensuring they are maintained and driven safely.

The opportunities for advancement at Troake are enormous, he says. They are constantly looking for more staff at every level.

“You never get told ‘no’ but the bosses make sure you can handle everything you take on.”

Two years ago he started his own earthmoving business when he saw a gap in the market for weekend work.

“No-one wants to do weekend work, but homeowners like to be there when you’re there so I saved up to buy my machine and got the balance from the bank. I’ve got a five tonne cat. I have a big love of machinery. I have got my HT and tracks licence.”

Kingsmill now works seven days a week and has done for six months straight, driven by a desire to give back to his parents and to grow a business from scratch. He would love to share his story with other young people.

“Schools need people like me to tell others what opportunities are out there. You can earn decent money and get heaps of training within a company. I now run guys through the Te Pūkenga apprenticeships and I love it.”

Nika Harley, 19

Supplied Thanks to a life coach, Nika Harley finally found her passion working at Woburn Rest Home.

Nika Harley would never recommend anyone leave school at 14 as she did, but the Central Hawke’s Bay diversional therapy apprentice has now finally found what she wants to do. She was bullied at school, so preferred studying via correspondence lessons but did not achieve any NCEA qualifications.

She then went into the workforce, trying everything from tiling to mechanics to hospitality. Then along came 2020, a “hellish year.” Following a series of accidents, Harley was out of work for almost a year. Eventually, thanks to a life coach, Harley finally found her passion working at Woburn Rest Home.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere … I felt like I’d finally found my place.”

As well as roping in her siblings to help at the home (for dance, comedy skits and floral arrangements), Harley has also trialled activities such as a Mexican fiesta, teddy bear tea parties, water balloon fights and the Woburn Olympics. Residents were assigned different countries and could score points. Harley organised face painting, opening and closing ceremonies, and a robot mascot called “Ro-burn”.

She is currently completing her NCEA level 4 diversional therapy certificate and says the field can lead to lots of other health and wellbeing jobs such as social work or disability care.

Harley intends to keep working with older people.

“I have a soft spot for that generation. It’s the way they’ve been brought up. They are such nice company and they’ve been through so much. Also I’m meeting people that have streets I know named after them.

“They’re very different from my generation. They speak so well and you should see them doing crosswords. They’re walking dictionaries.”

She plans to speak at high schools about her work, and is in the early stages of developing a leisure volunteering programme with a local youth group.

Eliza Rolle, 25

Having always loved art at Auckland’s Mt Albert Grammar, Eliza Rolle thought she would study photography at university when she left school. In the meantime she took a gap year to mull things over.

During that time she flew to Australia to attend a family birthday and watched while her sister had her hair done at a salon for the occasion. Rolle had done her own hair and often did the hair of friends.

“I had always tried to recreate looks from television shows and magazines.”

But she hadn’t thought of hairdressing as a career until that moment. At high school, the career advisor had suggested she continue to study fine arts. However, after this epiphany in Australia she returned to New Zealand and enrolled in a hairdressing course.

Thanks to a government grant she even had her fees paid for the first year. She did the three year course, the final year was working fulltime at a salon where she is now employed.

“It’s very creative. In some ways it's easy but it’s hard too. If you’re not good at connecting with people, it can be awkward even if you’re doing a great job. I am an introverted person so I knew I wouldn’t be able to go straight into a salon.I needed the two years at the hairdressing course to build up confidence and get better at communicating with people. Apparently, only 5 percent of people complain if they don’t like the cut. Most people will come back and say something like maybe it was a bit too short last time. Of course there are some people who won’t come back.”

Rolle has now been working fulltime for almost six years and has dreams of becoming an on call stylist for weddings and photo shoots. “Hairdressing is something I will stick with. I feel it will take me in other directions later.”

What advice would she give a school leaver today? “Don’t worry about what to do in the future because opportunities will come.”